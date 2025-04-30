LMC extends rebate scheme on property tax till May 31

City residents will continue to benefit from property tax rebates in May, as the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Wednesday extended its discount scheme following a “record-breaking” threefold jump in collections last month. Citizens paying their property tax online will get a 10% rebate, while offline payers will receive an 8% rebate until May 31. The scheme, originally valid only till April 30, has been extended in light of overwhelming public response and timely payments, officials said. The collections rose from approximately ₹ 27 crore in April 2024 to about ₹ 87 crore this year. (Image for representation)

“We have seen how willing citizens are to pay when given the right incentives. This is their success as much as it is ours,” said mayor Sushma Kharakwal, who directed for the extension in public interest. She instructed the municipal commissioner to ensure the scheme’s smooth implementation and wide publicity.

LMC chief tax assessment officer Ashok Singh revealed that April 2025 collections were nearly three times higher than the same month last year, with most taxpayers opting for the digital mode of payment. Higher online rebate was introduced to promote digital payments, a move that brought both convenience and transparency into the system, he said.

Singh pointed out that the collections rose from approximately ₹27 crore in April 2024 to about ₹87 crore this year.

LMC officials acknowledged the critical role played by residents in achieving this milestone. “The response from citizens was phenomenal. Many came forward on their own, using the LMC portal or mobile app to pay,” said a senior tax department officer.

With this extended window, LMC expects another strong month of tax collections, helping the civic body boost its revenue base for improving urban services, infrastructure, and civic amenities.

The rebate scheme, officials said, not only improves compliance but also builds a stronger connect between citizens and city governance.