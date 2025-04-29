Illinois tragedy: 4 girls killed, several wounded after driver plows SUV through after-school building

Four girls were killed when a driver plowed through an Illinois after-school building Monday afternoon, April 28. The driver is accused of crashing an SUV into the side of the YNOT after-school camp building in Chatham, before driving right through it and smashing out the other side. The incident took place around 3:20 pm. 4 girls killed after driver plows SUV through Illinois after-school building (Unsplash - representational image)

Four female students, who are all believed to be young kids and teens, died in the crash. Several others had to be taken to area hospitals, according to state cops and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office, as reported by the New York Post.

The girls who were killed ranged in age from 4 to 18 years old. They were pronounced dead at the scene, state police confirmed. While three of the victims were hit by the vehicle outside the building, one was struck inside.

‘Horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths’

Illinois State Police shared details about the tragedy in an X post. “The vehicle struck multiple people outside of the building before continuing through the building. ​ The vehicle also struck multiple people inside building before exiting through the west wall of the structure,” the post reads.

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured and transported to an area hospital for evaluation,” it added. “Traffic on Walnut St. between Park St. and Gordon Drive will remain closed until further notice. ​This is an active investigation and no additional information is available.”

The conditions and ages of the injured victims have not been revealed yet. However, police said one person was airlifted. The driver was taken into custody.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker expressed his sorrow in an X post. “I am horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths of children and numerous injuries in Chatham this afternoon,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Our community lost a group of bright and innocent young people with their whole lives ahead of them.”

“Parents said goodbye to their kids this morning, not knowing it would be the last time. My heart is heavy for these families and the unimaginable grief they’re experiencing — something that no parent should ever have to endure,” he added. “MK and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this unspeakable tragedy.”