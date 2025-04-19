50501 anti-Trump protests today: What time they start in your city

Protests against President Donald Trump’s policies are set to take place across the United States today. Organized by the grassroots group 50501, demonstrations are planned in hundreds of cities nationwide—including Atlanta, Denver, Miami, Nashville, Kansas City, and Las Vegas, among others Anti-Trump protests to take place across the US on Saturday. (Representational image/ Getty Images via AFP)

"Coming off a historic day where an estimated 5.2 million of you all showed up to join us to declare that We the People reject the Trump/Musk administration's war on our freedoms and future the 50501 movement has declared Saturday, April 19th a nationwide day of action! There will be plenty of protests across the country being supported by 50501 and we encourage you to check our social platforms and search places for events near you!" the group posted on Instagram.

Here’s a look at one protest event happening in each state, including the location and time -

Montgomery, Alabama: 10 a.m. at 105 South Court St.

Fairbanks, Alaska: 11.30 a.m. at 800 Cushman St.

Tucson, Arizona: 8.45 a.m. at 900 S Randolph Way

Little Rock, Arkansas: 11 a.m. at 500 Woodlane St.

Eureka, California: noon at 825 5th St.

Denver Colorado: noon at 200 E. Colfax Ave.

New London, Connecticut: 10 a.m. at 70 Huntington St.

Miami, Florida: 10 a.m. at 301 Biscayne Blvd.

Atlanta, Georgia: noon at 10th St. 10th St. Rainbow Crosswalks

Maui, Hawaii: 4 p.m. at 310 W Ka'ahumanu Ave.

Twin Falls, Idaho: noon at 1159 Addison Ave. East

Wichita, Kansas: noon at 100 N. Broadway

Lexington, Kentucky: 2 p.m. at 120 North Limestone

Idaho Falls, Idaho: 4 p.m. at 755 Memorial Drive

Quincy, Illinois: 10 a.m. at 202 N 5th St.

Nashville, Indiana: 11 a.m. at 20 E. Main St.

Le Mars, Iowa: 2 p.m. at 215 Fourth Ave. SE

Boothbay, Maine: noon at 1 Common Drive

Boston, Massachusetts: noon at 24 Beacon St.

La Plata, Maryland: 10 a.m. at 200 Charles St.

Detroit, Michigan: noon. at Hart Plaza

St. Cloud, Minnesota: noon at 1300 W. Saint Germain St.

Kansas City, Missouri: 11 a.m. at W. 47th St. and Mill Creek Parkway

Hattiesburg, Mississippi: noon at 399 W. Pine St.

Great Falls, Montana: noon at 125 Central Ave. W.

Las Vegas, Nevada: 4 p.m. at 100 Plaza Park

Keene, New Hampshire: noon at Central Square

Lawrence Township, New Jersey: noon at 100 Dave Nevius Way

Truth or Consequences, New Mexico: 11 a.m. at 151 E. Riverside Drive

Potsdam, New York: 11 a.m. at Main Street near Ives Park

Rutherford County, North Carolina: 10 a.m. at the intersection of Church and Main Street

Cleveland, Ohio: 4 p.m. at Cleveland Square

Tulsa, Oklahoma: 3 p.m at 7021 S. Memorial Drive

Corvallis, Oregon: noon at 120 NW 4th St.

Easton, Pennsylvania: 10.30 a.m. at 2151 Emrick Blvd.

Providence, Rhode Island: 10 a.m. at 82 Smith St.

Charleston, South Carolina: 9.30 a.m. at 180 Lockwood Drive

Pierre, South Dakota: 1 p.m. at 500 E. Capitol Ave.

Nashville, Tennessee: noon at 2500 W. End Ave.

Galveston, Texas: 10 a.m. at 2228 28th St.

Park City, Utah: noon at Sullivan Road

Rockingham, Vermont: noon at 2 Church St.

Woodstock, Virginia: 9 a.m. at West Reservoir Road

Spokane, Washington: 11 a.m. at 1208 E. Mission Ave.

Washington D.C.: noon at 34th St NW and Massachusetts Ave. NW

Lewisburg, West Virginia: 12.30 p.m. at West Washington Street

Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin: 11 a.m. at S. Neenah Ave.

Cheyenne, Wyoming: noon at 200 W. 24th St.