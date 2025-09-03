Homes on fire, smoke blankets California's Gold Rush town as wildfire expands

A fast-moving wildfire has destroyed multiple homes in Chinese Camp, a historic Gold Rush town in California. The blaze is part of the TCU September Lightning Complex, which has scorched more than 19 square miles (50 square kilometers) in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties since Tuesday. A resident trying to stop flames from spreading to his home as the 6-5 Fire burns through the Chinese Camp community of Tuolumne County, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.(AP)

None of the fires had been contained as of early Wednesday, according to CalFire, cited by The Associated Press.

The wildfire, known as the 6-5 Fire, expanded to 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) by Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of Chinese Camp and nearby highways, the state’s chief fire agency said. Authorities confirmed there were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities.

However, photographs from the scene showed massive flames and thick smoke clouds as firefighters worked to stop the fire from spreading further. Burned-out vehicles and gutted homes were also visible in the backdrop.

Homes and property destroyed

At least five homes were engulfed in the rural community, which has a mix of mobile homes and freestanding residences. The town was originally settled by Chinese miners in the mid-1800s. The blaze spread rapidly without containment on Wednesday, officials said.

In one instance, seven residents worked frantically outside a house Tuesday evening, moving large branches and shoveling sand in an effort to stop the fire from spreading from a neighboring home. Their efforts continued for about 30 minutes before firefighters arrived. An RV on the property was also damaged, authorities said.

Cause

CalFire said the blaze was sparked by lightning. It is one of more than a dozen fires reported across California on Tuesday following severe thunderstorms. Fire officials have requested additional resources, including engines, bulldozers and aircraft, to contain the flames.

Historic town under threat

Chinese Camp, located about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Stockton, was first settled around 1850 by Chinese miners forced out of a nearby camp. Originally called Camp Washington, the settlement was renamed for the thousands of Chinese who moved there, according to Visit Tuolumne County.

During the Gold Rush, thousands of Chinese immigrants faced widespread discrimination, including the imposition of a Foreign Miners Tax designed to push them out of mining.