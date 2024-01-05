close_game
News / World News / Us News / A B-1B Bomber has crashed near Ellsworth Air Force base, South Dakota

A B-1B Bomber has crashed near Ellsworth Air Force base, South Dakota

PTI | | Posted by Tuhin Das Mahapatra
Jan 05, 2024 10:32 AM IST

B-1 Lancer bomber crash at Ellsworth Air Force Base, Crew safe after ejection.

A B-1 Lancer bomber from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota crashed Thursday, with all four of its crew members ejecting, the Air Force said.

A pair of United States Air Force B-1 Lancers fly over Jones AT&T Stadium Josh Hedges/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Josh Hedges / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
A pair of United States Air Force B-1 Lancers fly over Jones AT&T Stadium Josh Hedges/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Josh Hedges / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The B-1 crashed “at approximately 5:50 pm today while attempting to land on the installation. At the time of the accident, it was on a training mission. There were four aircrew on board. All four ejected safely,” the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth said in a statement.

At the time of the crash visibility was poor with freezing temperatures and low clouds, according to automated weather reporting equipment recording airfield conditions.

The B-1 is a conventional supersonic bomber that first came into service in the 1980s. It has been used to support the US bomber presence in the Asia-Pacific region and to conduct close air support missions in US operations in Afghanistan. It does not carry nuclear weapons.

While 100 were originally built, fewer than 60 remain in service at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas and Ellsworth Air Force Base. (AP)

Friday, January 05, 2024
