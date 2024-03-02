‘A gift from God’: Texas receives much-needed rains & snowfall as largest wildfires continue to wreak havoc

A layer of precipitation and snow poured over the Texas Panhandle, assisting firefighting crews in reducing the growth of the state's largest wildfire in history, which has scorched over1 million acres of land and claimed at least two people. Amid raging wildfires, Texans viewed the sudden snowfall and and rainfall as a “gift from God”.(X@chiIIum)

Governor Greg Abbott has approved a 'disaster declaration 'for 60 counties in wake of widespread wildfire activity across the state.

While thousands of animals have died in the raging wildfires, some Texans viewed the sudden snowfall and and rainfall as a “gift from God” and a “divine blessing”.

Texas Pastor Brian Gibson called the snow an answer to the church's prayers. "The church prayed for rain last night; we have been praying three hours a day this week, and I want you to see what we woke up to this morning," he stated as per Newsweek.

An account named Texas Storm Chaser shared a video of the snowfall on X and wrote: “The snow is tapering off now, but it came down at a good clip in Amarillo #Texas earlier this morning and covered some roadways. Snow also fell on wildfire regions across the Panhandle.”

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) cautioned Amarillo citizens to expect poor visibility and perilous roadways after a heavy snow band that brought much-need respite to the area on Thursday morning.

Sharing a footage of the snowfall in Amarillo, an X user Jimmy G said: “This all happened within the last half-hour. Thank you, God.”

Texas authorities warn threat isn't yet over

Meanwhile, Texas authorities have alerted about rising temperatures and stronger winds anticipated for Saturday, raising concerns that flames in the Panhandle might spread beyond over 1,700 square miles.

While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, strong winds, unusually hot temperatures and dry grass fueled the blaze.

During a news conference in Borger, Texas, Governor Abbott commended the "heroic" response of "fearless" firemen, adding that "it would have been far worse and far more damaging not just to property but to people, but for those firefighters."

On Thursday, President Joe Biden visited the US-Mexico border in Texas. He instructed the federal officials to do “everything possible” to assist families affected by the massive wildfires.