A win over Trump's heart? Netizens react as Saudi Arabia unveils mobile McDonald's in Riyadh during POTUS visit

President Donald Trump was greeted with the comforting aroma of home, greasy fries, on his first significant Middle East tour of his second administration. In an effort to please the 47th US President, Saudi Arabia launched a customized mobile McDonald's during his Tuesday trip to Riyadh. Trump's fondness for the Golden Arches is well known. During his first term, he was pictured serving fast food at White House dinners and gave McDonald's to drive-thru patrons at campaign photo session.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived at the airport to receive Trump on Tuesday. He was welcomed with a gleaming, double-staircase McDonald's truck outside the closest media center.

The Arabic and English-branded trailer was meant to lure Trump as he declared that Saudi Arabia would invest $600 billion in the US. Not just this, the US President also announced removal of all sanctions from Syria.

Following his first overseas stop, Trump is expected to sign what he anticipates will be more than $1 trillion in agreements for trade and investment in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

McDonald's truck in Riyadh stuns netizens

Meanwhile, Republican Against Trump posted a video of the McDonald's truck, stating that it was set up to serve the President during his visit.

Reacting to the news of McDonald’s set up in Riyadh, one X user wrote: “We need that on my street!”

“This sums up Trump perfectly,” another commented, while the third one inquired, “does the ice cream machine work?”

“When President Trump speaks the world listens. Fighter jets, billboards covered in American flags…a mobile McDonald's food truck was on hand in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, This was no ordinary diplomatic visit. Forget G7, this was Game of Thrones with Trump calling the shots,” a Trump fan remarked.

Here's what Trump wants from Saudi Arabia

Trump and Saudi Crown Prince MBS's relationship is based on common interests. While bin Salman wants access to cutting-edge technology, military assistance, and a strong ally in his efforts to modernize Saudi Arabia, the US President is pursuing significant economic gains and a restored American role in the region.

Trump announced at the summit a $142 billion defense deal and a massive $600 billion Saudi investment package covering energy, infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.