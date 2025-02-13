Menu Explore
Acting NASA chief says DOGE to review space agency spending as hundreds take buyout

Reuters | | Posted by Aditi Srivastava
Feb 13, 2025 09:46 AM IST

Hundreds of employees have taken buyouts, and the agency is under pressure to comply with executive orders while considering potential conflicts

NASA's acting administrator Janet Petro said on Wednesday that Elon Musk's government efficiency panel planned to examine the space agency's spending, and noted hundreds of agency employees had accepted a government buyout proposal.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with his son X � A-Xii join US President Donald Trump as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with his son X � A-Xii join US President Donald Trump as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)

"We are going to have DOGE come. They're going to look - similarly (to) what they've done in other agencies - at our payments and what money has gone out," Petro, who was previously the head of NASA's Kennedy Space Center, told reporters on the sidelines of a space industry conference in Washington.

Asked how many NASA employees accepted the Trump administration's buyout plan, Petro said it was "hundreds."

The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, led by billionaire SpaceX founder and CEO Musk, has roiled the federal bureaucracy in recent weeks by accessing government payment and personnel systems as it seeks to slash federal spending the group deems excessive.

SpaceX has roughly $15 billion in contracts with NASA, primarily for sending astronauts to and from the International Space Station and to land humans on the moon using the company's Starship vehicle.

Asked whether Musk's leadership of DOGE presents conflicts of interest at NASA, Petro said "we have very strict conflict of interest policies," adding the agency's legal office would vet any DOGE employee for such conflicts.

A small group of Trump administration officials have already begun to examine NASA's various science and space mission programs that make up the agency's roughly $24 billion annual budget, while Petro has been tasked with executing Trump's flurry of executive orders aimed at eliminating government diversity programs.

"All the officials in charge are really trying to wrap our heads around all the executive orders as they're flying at us," Petro said.

The future of NASA's flagship space program to land humans on the moon has been thrown into uncertainty as Musk and Trump openly regale potential missions to Mars.

For DOGE, NASA's over-budget moon rocket, the Space Launch System, is seen as one potential cost-cutting target, but the rocket's workforce in Republican-majority states is bound to complicate that goal.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
