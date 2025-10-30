Search
Thu, Oct 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Addison shooting reports: Police response underway on La Porte Drive; Details here

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 30, 2025 11:53 pm IST

Police are responding on the 200 block of La Porte Drive in Addison, Illinois, the Addison Police Department said, amid reports of a shooting.

A police response was underway on the 200 Block of La Porte Drive in Addison, Illinois on Thursday afternoon amid reports of a shooting. The Addison Police Department confirmed in a post on X that a response was underway on the 200 block of La Porte Drive.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

Some reports stated based on local scanner audio that the incident stemmed from an officer being fired at from one of the residences on La Porte Drive, which injured the officer.

However, the details of the incident remain unclear as police have not confirmed if shots were fired.

In a follow-up post, the Addison Police Department said that the response was still underway on the road and locals were asked to avoid the area.

A shelter in place was issued for the entire city of Addison for what the police said is still an active situation.

Addison Trail High School, which located close to the La Porte Avenue where the shooting took place, was placed on a secure lockdown. Officers said that the students have been taken to a sage house,

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Addison shooting reports: Police response underway on La Porte Drive; Details here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On