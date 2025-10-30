Addison shooting reports: Police response underway on La Porte Drive; Details here

A police response was underway on the 200 Block of La Porte Drive in Addison, Illinois on Thursday afternoon amid reports of a shooting. The Addison Police Department confirmed in a post on X that a response was underway on the 200 block of La Porte Drive. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Some reports stated based on local scanner audio that the incident stemmed from an officer being fired at from one of the residences on La Porte Drive, which injured the officer.

However, the details of the incident remain unclear as police have not confirmed if shots were fired.

In a follow-up post, the Addison Police Department said that the response was still underway on the road and locals were asked to avoid the area.

A shelter in place was issued for the entire city of Addison for what the police said is still an active situation.

Addison Trail High School, which located close to the La Porte Avenue where the shooting took place, was placed on a secure lockdown. Officers said that the students have been taken to a sage house,

This is a breaking news.