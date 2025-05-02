After Kamala Harris' elephants analogy, Musk goes on about pandas in bizarre rant

Only a day after former Vice President Kamala Harris was trolled for her analogy on elephants, a video of close Trump ally Elon Musk, talking about saving baby pandas, surfaced on social media. The Tesla chief and some members of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team sat down for a round table with Fox News' Jesse Watters on Thursday. Musk explained to Watters how programs misuse grants, using pandas as a point of reference. Elon Musk spoke about baby pandas in a recent interview(AP)

At one point during the discussion, Musk started talking about baby pandas and how programs claiming to save these animals don't have even a ‘show panda’.

“Generally, these programs and grants will be along the lines of save the baby pandas, and it's like, of course, who would not want to save the baby pandas? In some cases, they've got a show panda which they will bring out for special occasions, but in a lot of cases, they don’t even have a show panda. There isn't even one panda. We ask for pictures, and we don't even get one panda,” the billionaire said.

After Musk's panda rant, even the host joked: “You really want to see a baby panda,” The two chuckled before moving on.

This comes after several social media users trolled Kamala Harris for using an elephant analogy, recalling the moment a herd protected their calves during an earthquake in San Diego.

"Okay, it’s kind of dark in here, but I’m asking for a show of hands — who saw that video from a couple of weeks ago, the one of the elephants at the San Diego Zoo during the earthquake?" she asked the crowd in her first major speech since the 2024 election loss.

"Google it if you’ve not seen it."

On Thursday, it was Musk who was trolled for his panda rant.

“First the penguins and now the pandas...” one social media user wrote, referring to the Trump administration pushing tariffs on a region with no human population.

“Elon, show us your savings and we’ll show you our pandas,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.