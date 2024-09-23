Alabama mass shooting was ‘paid and targeted’ attack; manhunt underway

Two days after deadly mass shooting claimed four lives and injured 17 others outside a popular nightspot in Birmingham, Alabama, police are yet to make arrested, defining it as a targeted “hit” for money. Victims lie on the ground as police respond to a deadly mass shooting where many were also wounded outside a nightclub in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S., September 21, 2024 in this picture obtained from social media. (Drew Hawkins via REUTERS)

“Our top priority is to locate these shooters and remove them from our streets,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Sunday. The mayor is scheduled to hold a news conference on Monday morning to provide updates.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said the shooting appeared to be a murder-for-hire, with one of the victims specifically targeted. A vehicle pulled up, and several shooters exited, opened fire, and then fled the scene, according to Thurmond.

“We believe this was a 'hit' on one particular individual,” Thurmond stated, adding that around 100 shell casings were recovered from the scene. Some of the gunfire is believed to have been fully automatic, and investigators are determining whether a crossfire occurred during the attack. Police said the shooters likely used “machine gun conversion devices” to make semi-automatic weapons fire faster.

Alabama mass shooting: All we know

The shooting occurred late Saturday in the Five Points South entertainment district, a bustling area filled with restaurants and bars that is typically crowded on weekends. The incident, one of several mass shootings in the city this year, has shaken the community and prompted calls for action to address the broader issue of gun violence.

The attack took place outside Hush, a lounge in the heart of the entertainment district, where bloodstains were still visible on Sunday morning.

Officers found three victims—two men and a woman—dead on the sidewalk, while a fourth male victim died at a hospital. The victims were identified as Anitra Holloman, 21, from Bessemer; Tahj Booker, 27, and Carlos McCain, 27, both from Birmingham. The fourth victim was not immediately identified.

As the investigation unfolded, victims continued to arrive at local hospitals, with police later confirming a total of 17 injured, some critically. Four victims remained in serious to critical condition at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital on Sunday.

Five Points South district and its vibrant nightlife

The Five Points South district is popular among young adults, especially students from the nearby University of Alabama at Birmingham, due to its vibrant nightlife. This shooting marks Birmingham’s third mass killing of 2024, and the 31st mass killing in the U.S. this year, 23 of which have involved gun violence.

Mayor Woodfin expressed deep frustration over the surge in gun violence, calling it a national crisis. “In 2024, gun violence has reached epidemic levels in this country, and unfortunately, Birmingham finds itself at the forefront of this issue,” Woodfin said.