Alabama tragedy: High school QB Caden Tellier, 16, dies after head injury during game

A 16-year-old high school quarterback tragically passed away this weekend after sustaining a head injury during a football game. Alabama quarterback Caden Tellier, 16, tragically died after suffering a head injury a game on August 23. (GoFundMe)

Per WFSA's report, Caden Tellier was on Morgan Academy's football team. The unfortunate happened during during the team's first game against Southern Academy on Friday, August 23. The 16-year-old high schooler reportedly “suffered a traumatic brain injury,” according to a GoFundMe fundraiser.

The link, set up by a Kristen Jones, described the teen boy as “best known for his kindness, generosity and love. True to his nature, he is giving of himself one more time to save the lives of others through the donation of his organs. His legacy will live on and we thank God that we had the opportunity to love him and be loved by him.”

Alabama Independent School Association's Facebook post initially informed Caden was “in the hospital in critical condition with a brain injury.” Sadly, school officials later revealed that he did not survive. Numerous reports addressing the case say that Tellier was tackled to the ground during the opening game. He was swiftly transported to Birmingham Hospital.

The young boy's mother, Arsella, wrote in a Facebook post, “Our boy has met Jesus face to face.” Appreciating all prayers sent her way, she added, “Everyone who knows Caden has known kindness, generosity and love… and true to his nature, he is giving of himself one more time.”

This is a developing post.