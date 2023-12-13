Alarming audit reveals Tennessee's major prison problems - Sexual misconduct and staffing issues

Tennessee's Department of Correction is facing serious allegations of mishandling sexual assault cases, potentially violating federal law, according to an audit released by the state's Comptroller's office. The audit revealed instances of non-compliance with the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act standards, including prematurely closing sexual assault investigations. The department is also under fire for not disciplining or documenting actions against employees with substantiated sexual harassment allegations. In response to the audit, the Tennessee Department of Correction pledged to provide training to improve compliance with federal law.

Simultaneously, a concerning trend of staggering staff turnover rates has been identified, particularly in facilities operated by private prison company CoreCivic. The audit disclosed that CoreCivic, responsible for triple-digit turnover rates in its facilities, failed to meet the agreed-upon target of 50% or lower turnover rates. The problem appears to be escalating, with a 146% turnover rate recorded in 2023, compared to 103% in the previous fiscal year.

Trousdale prison, operated by CoreCivic, stands out with an alarming 188% turnover rate in 2023, highlighting significant challenges in maintaining a stable workforce. The state's Department of Correction is seeking over $9 million in budget increases for the upcoming fiscal year, with a substantial portion allocated for CoreCivic.

Despite efforts by the Department of Correction management to address staffing issues, the audit emphasizes the persistent challenge of attrition within prison ranks. Critical positions, such as correctional officers, remain understaffed, leading to compromised security measures and reliance on unsustainable levels of overtime.

The audit sheds light on systemic issues that demand immediate attention and reform within Tennessee's prison system. Addressing staff turnover, ensuring compliance with federal laws, and enhancing transparency and accountability are crucial steps toward fostering a safer and more secure environment for both staff and inmates.