Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Albuquerque Airport ground stop: What caused fire alarm at ATC Center; here's flight status

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 27, 2025 01:58 AM IST

A fire alarm at Albuquerque Sunport Airport's Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC) prompted a complete ground stop

A fire alarm at Albuquerque Sunport Airport's Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC) prompted a complete ground stop on Thursday. According to the FAA, a fire alarm prompted a short reduction in staffing at the facility. However, no fire was detected at the facility. 

A ground stop was issued at Albuquerque Airport on Thursday
A ground stop was issued at Albuquerque Airport on Thursday

Air traffic controllers have returned to the facility. The fire alarm, however, disrupted flights across the Southwest, including diversions and delays at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The incident, reported around 3 PM MT, halted air traffic in the region’s airspace, managed by the ARTCC, which oversees most of Arizona, New Mexico, and parts of Colorado, Oklahoma, and Texas. 

Cause of the Fire Alarm

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that a fire alarm at the Albuquerque ARTCC prompted a temporary evacuation of air traffic controllers, leading to a ground stop for all flights in ABQ airspace. No fire was detected, and the FAA has not confirmed whether the alarm was triggered by a malfunction, human error, or intentional act. KOB4 noted unconfirmed reports suggesting a pulled fire alarm, but the exact cause remains under investigation, with the FAA stating, “This statement is preliminary and subject to change." 

Impact on Flights

The ground stop, implemented around 3 PM MT, affected all flights through Albuquerque’s airspace, rerouting some to avoid the region and causing others to circle outside. Phoenix Sky Harbor saw delays as departures were grounded temporarily, with normal operations resuming by evening, though residual delays were possible. 

