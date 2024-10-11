Alex Lieberman trolls ‘unhinged’ LinkedIn update as convicted FTX exec adds prison stint to resume

Like droves of other LinkedIn users, Bright West Entertainment founder Alex Lieberman was found ROFLing on social media after catching former FTX executive Ryan Salame's table-turning update on the professional networking site. In an unorthodox move, the co-CEO of FTX’s Bahamian subsidiary went from his LinkedIn to “LockedIn” era, as many quipped seeing his Thursday update on the site. Alex Lieberman trolled Ryan Salame's "unhinged" LinkedIn update before heading to prison. (X/LinkedIn)

Lieberman, the co-founder of Morning Brew, quickly took to his personal X, formerly Twitter profile, to share the sidesplitting feat. “Quite possibly the most unhinged LinkedIn update I've ever seen. Former co-CEO of FTX heads to federal prison today to serve 7.5 years. But not before he drops this banger on social," he tweeted. His post came as a response to the unexpected customary update on LinkedIn when a person shares that they are “starting a new position” at their place of work. However, Salame's update was no ordinary info drop.

Also read | Miami: ‘Senseless violent crime’ claims Cuban Reggaeton singer's life a week after he was shot in the head

“I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as inmate at FCI Cumberland,” the former FTX exec and a top lieutenant to the company’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, wrote online, prompting a meme fest on the Internet. The uproarious response to his viral post pushed him to poke self-deprecating jokes at himself on X: “Today I learned people still use LinkedIn.”

Reactions to Ryan Salame and Alex Lieberman's posts

A user on the professional platform wrote a snappy wisecrack, “This is absolutely unhinged but refreshingly honest. This is the lack of seriousness LinkedIn needs.” Someone else chimed in, “Congratulations! I hear the work uniforms are free too so win-win!” Meanwhile, a third jested, “Don’t forget to post a Glassdoor review too!!”

What emerged as “one of the best LinkedIn updates ever” soon unleashed a slew of hilarious and witty responses in the comment section. The viral post eventually broke X, too. An X user wrote under Lieberman’s repost, “2024 has some kind of wild ‘no f**ks left to give’ energy about it.”

While some couldn’t believe their eyes and thought it was all a “joke,” they ultimately found “gold” upon seeing the actual post. “LinkedIn remains undefeated as the most deranged social media platform,” came another response. Another user replied to Lieberman, “Unhinged? F**kin epic. Wait till he drops what I learned about B2B SaaS sales from being in Federal Prison.”

Also read | Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds follow in bestie Taylor Swift's footsteps and donate to Hurricane Helene, Milton reliefs

Why is FTX exec Ryan Salame headed to prison?

Salame's original post, in turn, addresses how he was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison this May. He will begin his time behind bars at a medium-security federal prison in Maryland. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay over $6 million in forfeiture and more than $5 million in restitution, per CNN. The ruling followed him pleading guilty to making millions of dollars through unlawful campaign donations to causes supported by his boss. Salame also agreed to forfeit $1.5 billion.

“Salame’s involvement in two serious federal crimes undermined public trust in American elections and the integrity of the financial system,” Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said after the May sentencing.

In addition to prosecutors accusing Salame of using FTX customer funds to make donations to political candidates supporting crypto-friendly legislation, Bankman-Fried and former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh were also roped in the case.

While Salame pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make unlawful political contributions and a count of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, Bankman-Fried was found guilty on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in March.