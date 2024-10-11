FTX exec Ryan Salame updates LinkedIn before heading to prison: ‘Starting new position as inmate’

Former FTX executive Ryan Salame prepared to start his prison sentence by updating his LinkedIn on Wednesday. Salame, 31, has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years behind the bars for his role in sa Bankman-Fried's multi-billion-dollar cryptocurrency fraud. Ryan Salame, former co-chief executive officer of FTX Digital Markets Ltd., exits federal court in New York, US, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bloomberg)

The former co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets shared a life update on LinkedIn two days before he was asked to report to a federal correctional institution in Cumberland, Maryland, reported Business Insider.

"I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as Inmate at FCI Cumberland," Salame posted on Wednesday.

Take a look at the post here

Salame has been posting frequently on social media since his May 28 sentencing, sometimes sharing dozens of updates in one day.

A part of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle, Salame was one of four FTX executives who pleaded guilty after the company went bankrupt in 2022. He has been accused of making hundreds of illegal political campaign donations.

Hoping for a pardon

According to a Bloomberg report, Ryan Salame has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for campaign-finance law violations. He pleaded guilty to evading US banking laws and taking part in a straw donor scheme for Sam Bankman-Fried last year.

In an interview on Tuesday, he said he entered the plea to protect his wife, crypto lobbyist Michelle Bond. However, he recently attempted to backtrack on his plea, accusing prosecutors of breaking a promise to drop their investigation into Bond in exchange for his guilty plea. The Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office denied this claim, calling his actions “shameless.”

The 31-year-old is now hoping for a pardon from whoever wins the US presidential election. “I’d be much more shocked if Harris would grant it based on, sort of, political things,” said Salame, who donated $22.6 million to Republicans while at FTX. “But I think there’s a good case either way. If anyone pays attention for half a second, a lot of this doesn’t make any sense.”

(With inputs from Bloomberg)