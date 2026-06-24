Alexis Wilkins blasts critics questioning upcoming Freedom 250 event performance, ‘Invited on my own accord…’
Alexis Wilkins, set to perform at a Freedom 250 event, fired back at critics who questioned if her relationship with Kash Patel helped secure the booking.
Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, has slammed critics who raised questions about her being booked to perform at a Freedom 250 event on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, June 24. This comes after Wilkins announced on Tuesday that she landed a gig performing at the Great American State Fair, an event organized by the Trump-created Freedom 250 group.
Critics, however, started questioning if her relationship with Patel helped secure the booking. One X user asked if Wilkins being invited to perform violates “federal ethics laws.”
“Does having the FBI director’s girlfriend getting paid by the taxpayers to perform violate federal ethics laws?” the post reads.
‘I'm no longer accepting false narratives’
Wilkins quickly fired back on X, listing three things she wants people to get straight, “because this is long overdue.”
“I have been a country music artist for years now. I have had a successful career in both music and commentary/strategy. People don't get to negate that for clicks or headlines. I was invited to sing this anthem on my own accord, as I have been many other places throughout my career,” Wilkins first point reads.
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Her second point says, “I am not accepting payment for this great honor.”
Third, Wilkins wrote, “The Freedom250 entire celebration is on a fundraising arm; neither UFC nor any National Mall celebrations are "taxpayer funded" (you would think, as a journalist, this would be something she would know or at least look into)”.
She concluded, “I'm no longer accepting false narratives and total sham accusations that diminish my hard work and earned accomplishments, so please expect this kind of response to continue.”
Wilkins is a country singer and political commentator. According to her LinkedIn, she has been a recording artist, performer and writer since August 2007. In April 2023, she released her debut EP, Grit.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More