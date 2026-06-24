Alexis Wilkins blasts critics questioning upcoming Freedom 250 event performance, ‘Invited on my own accord…’

Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, has slammed critics who raised questions about her being booked to perform at a Freedom 250 event on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, June 24. This comes after Wilkins announced on Tuesday that she landed a gig performing at the Great American State Fair, an event organized by the Trump-created Freedom 250 group. FBI director Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins arrive at the White House ahead of the UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Critics, however, started questioning if her relationship with Patel helped secure the booking. One X user asked if Wilkins being invited to perform violates “federal ethics laws.”

“Does having the FBI director’s girlfriend getting paid by the taxpayers to perform violate federal ethics laws?” the post reads.

‘I'm no longer accepting false narratives’ Wilkins quickly fired back on X, listing three things she wants people to get straight, “because this is long overdue.”

“I have been a country music artist for years now. I have had a successful career in both music and commentary/strategy. People don't get to negate that for clicks or headlines. I was invited to sing this anthem on my own accord, as I have been many other places throughout my career,” Wilkins first point reads.

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Her second point says, “I am not accepting payment for this great honor.”

Third, Wilkins wrote, “The Freedom250 entire celebration is on a fundraising arm; neither UFC nor any National Mall celebrations are "taxpayer funded" (you would think, as a journalist, this would be something she would know or at least look into)”.

She concluded, “I'm no longer accepting false narratives and total sham accusations that diminish my hard work and earned accomplishments, so please expect this kind of response to continue.”

Wilkins is a country singer and political commentator. According to her LinkedIn, she has been a recording artist, performer and writer since August 2007. In April 2023, she released her debut EP, Grit.