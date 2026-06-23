William Lee Spartacus Falkner and Jordan W Rincker: 5 things to know as FBI arrests two over plot to attack WH UFC event

Two more persons – William Lee Spartacus Falkner and Jordan W. Rincker - have been apprehended by the FBI since Friday as part of a rapidly evolving investigation into a scheme to attack the June 14 Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Freedom 250 event at the White House. FBI arrested William Lee Spartacus Falkner and Jordan W. Rincker in connection with a plot to attack the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House. (REUTERS)

Falkner was taken into custody on Friday, June 19, around midday. Falkner faces charges outlined in a criminal complaint filed in the Western District of Washington for conspiracy to commit murder. He made an appearance in U.S. District Court in Tacoma at 2:00 PM Pacific Time today.

He is the seventh person to be charged in relation to the purported conspiracy, as reported by ABC News.

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William Lee Spartacus Falkner: Here's what court docs say According to court documents, Falkner communicated with over a dozen co-conspirators nationwide via the Telegram app. They are accused of plotting to deploy drones equipped with explosives at the event, target Republican lawmakers with gunfire, attempt to topple the government, and potentially assassinate the president.

“This ain’t gonna be a false flag like the last 10 attempts on his life,” Falkner allegedly stated in a conversation on the Telegram app.

No attack occurred following the arrest of a group member in Ohio on June 10. Falkner communicated via Instagram, expressing that "we all felt something was going wrong."

On the same Instagram account referenced by federal authorities in court filings, Falkner shared several videos that criticized Trump supporters and billionaire Elon Musk.

The day prior to Trump’s birthday last year, Falkner announced his intention to participate in a "No Kings" protest at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle, carrying a sign that read, "Happy Birthday Donnie McTinyHands," along with a graphic remark about engaging in sexual acts "to dead Nazis."

The group to which he was allegedly affiliated had identified several Republican lawmakers as potential targets. According to court documents, these lawmakers had received contributions from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee or other pro-Israel political action committees.

During the detention hearing on Monday in Tacoma, Magistrate Judge Grady Leupold ruled that Falkner will remain in custody until his trial, as confirmed by a prosecutor and a representative from the Department of Justice to KUOW. He is currently being held at the SeaTac Federal Detention Center.

Jordan W Rincker Rincker, 28, from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on Sunday, June 21. Rincker is also charged by criminal complaint in the Western District of Missouri with conspiracy to commit murder. He appeared in U.S. District Court in Kansas City at 2:00 PM Central Time today.

The five individuals who were previously charged have been identified as Proper, Roa, Michael Alan Thomas, aged 32, from Pinon Hills, California, Daniel K. Eskridge, also 32, from Kidder, Missouri, and Alvarez.

Federal prosecutors have claimed that the group members engaged in discussions regarding the deployment of explosive drones, sniper teams, assaults on power infrastructure, and the potential assassination of lawmakers and notable business executives.

The investigation is being led by the FBI.