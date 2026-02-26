Aliyah Rahman back in focus after arrest at Trump's SOTU speech; says ‘I was standing up’

Aliyah Rahman is once again drawing national attention after she was arrested during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday. The arrest comes weeks after images of immigration enforcement officials dragging her from her car sparked outrage across the country. Aliyah Rahman arrested during SOTU speech (Getty Images via AFP)

Rahman says she was arrested for standing in the House gallery during the address.

Arrest during Trump's State of the union speech Rahman attended the speech as a guest of US Rep. Ilhan Omar. She later explained why she stood up during the address.

In the radio program ‘Democracy Now’, Rahman told Amy Goodman that, “Would you like to know why I was told that I was removed and arrested? The sergeant of arms told me it was because I was standing up”

She said she stood up “at the moment that I heard this man say some of the most racist things I have heard come out of any leader’s mouth about the people of my city, and continue to trash talk my state of Minnesota and glorify (Homeland Security), the people who did this to me and who are being allowed to roam free on the streets.”

During his speech, Trump referred to Somali Minnesotans as “pirates.”

While the Capitol police said in a statement that “the guest was told to sit down, but refused to obey our lawful orders. It is illegal to disrupt the Congress and demonstrate in the congressional buildings, so Rahman was arrested for unlawful conduct, disruption of Congress.”

Rahman’s attorney, Alexa Van Brunt of the MacArthur Justice Center said in her statement of ‘Reformer’ that her client was “targeted.”

“There is nothing unlawful about standing in silence and this is a blatant abuse of power,” Van Brunt said. “She was not disruptive or disrespectful. She was not holding a sign, making gestures or wearing protest gear. She was simply standing in silence.”

Also Read: Who is Aliya Rahman? Screaming woman yanked from car by ICE agents in Minneapolis ID’d as LGBT, racial justice activist

Additionally, Rahman said that the Capitol arrest was painful because she is still recovering from injuries suffered when immigration officials dragged her from her car last month. She told Goodman she has tendon and cartilage damage that may require surgery.

In a statement, Omar said Rahman was taken to George Washington University Hospital for treatment and later booked at US Capitol Police headquarters.

Rahman said that she remains determined despite the events, “Every time you try to break my body, you fuel my spirit.”

What happened on January 13? During the US Senate hearing, Rahman told what happened on January 13, she was driving to an appointment at Hennepin Healthcare’s Traumatic Brain Injury Center when she was stopped in traffic caused by Homeland Security vehicles.

She said agents surrounded her car, shouted different orders and smashed her window. Rahman said she told them she was disabled but an agent replied it was “too late.” She also said an agent held a combat knife near her face.

According to Rahman, she was pulled from her car, carried face down while handcuffed and kept saying she had a brain injury. She said she was not asked for ID, not told she was under arrest, not read her rights and never charged with a crime.

Rahman also described confusion at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, saying she was denied medical care, a phone call, a lawyer and her cane and was forced to walk in leg irons.