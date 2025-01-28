Menu Explore
‘Am I allowed’: Donald Trump jokes about 3rd presidential election run

ByHT News Desk
Jan 28, 2025 09:16 AM IST

Trump said that he raised funds for the next presidential race and asked if he was allowed to run for President again.

US President Donald Trump jokingly asked if he could run for President again in 2028, during a speech to Republican Members of Congress in Miami, Florida on Monday.

US President Donald Trump joked about returning as President for third term(AFP)
US President Donald Trump joked about returning as President for third term(AFP)

Trump said that he had raised funds even for the next presidential race, after he was inaugurated as President for a second term in office, reported news agency ANI.

Also Read: 'India will do the right thing on immigrants'; Modi to visit US in Feb, says Donald Trump

"I have raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can't use for myself. But I am not a 100 per cent sure, because I think I am not allowed to run again. Am I allowed to run again?" he said.

According to the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution says, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

Also Read: Donald Trump says will build 'Iron Dome' missile shield for US: ‘Need to begin immediately’

However, last week, a resolution was introduced into the in Congress to amend the US Constitution to allow President Donald Trump to be elected for a third term.

The proposed resolution sought to amend the Constitution such that a President who had won two non-consecutive elections would be able to run for a third term.

Republican lawmaker Andy Ogles introduced the House Joint Resolution saying, "This amendment would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs."

In order to pass the amendment, the resolution would need the backing of two-thirds of the House and the Senate or a constitutional convention called for by two-thirds of the state legislatures.

It will also need to be ratified by three-fourths of the states. Republicans do not currently hold a two-thirds majority in the Senate, which could make it difficult for the amendment to pass.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
