Jeff Bezos calls for zero income tax on bottom half of earners in America, says it would change millions of lives

He said the system could be made “even more progressive” by eliminating income taxes for lower earners altogether.

In a post on X, Bezos argued that the US already has “the most progressive tax system in the world,” claiming that the top 1% contribute 40% of taxes while the bottom 50% pay only 3%.

Jeff Bezos on Wednesday argued that lower-income Americans should be exempt from paying federal income tax, saying such a move could reduce financial pressure on millions of households and help foster entrepreneurship in the country.

Bezos’ remarks come at a time when taxation of the wealthy has once again become a major political issue in the United States. Several Democratic lawmakers at both the state and federal levels have been advocating fresh taxes targeting billionaires and high-net-worth individuals.

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Meanwhile, Republicans have faced criticism over their proposed tax-and-spending package, with opponents arguing that many of its benefits disproportionately favour America’s richest families.

The comments have quickly drawn attention online, with supporters calling the proposal a rare acknowledgement from one of the world’s richest individuals about the burden faced by middle- and lower-income Americans. Critics, however, questioned whether the idea addressed wider concerns around wealth inequality and corporate taxation.