Amazon techie fails to secure H1-B visa twice, explains why leaving the US is a ‘step towards freedom’

With big dreams in his eyes, Wen-Hsing Huang travelled to the US in 2022 as a top graduate of Taiwan's National Central University. He aspired to find employment in Big Tech, earn a good living, and ultimately succeed as an entrepreneur. Huang took financial help of $100,000 as loan from his parents to pursue higher education in the US.

While Huang wanted to have a solid career and better future, he got a setback two years after working for Amazon and dealing with immigration issues.

He later decided to go back to Taiwan and pursue his business dream in his home country due to visa regulations and economic uncertainties.

Also Read: Colombia's President Petro fumes at US President over visa cancellation: ‘Your wife, Mr. Trump, or your daughters…’

What was Huang's plan? What challenges he faced?

Huang's first strategy was similar to other foreign students in the US. It was to study hard, get employment on an F-1 visa, seek an H-1B visa to stay and later obtain a green card.

Speaking to Business Insider, he said that he wanted to work for a firm that would sponsor his green card, allow him to work full-time, and advance to the position of senior software engineer in a bid to achieve his “dream of entrepreneurship”.

However, obtaining a job after graduation turned out challenging. In 2022, job possibilities were scarce due to significant tech layoffs at firms like Meta and Twitter.

Huang's financial obstacles

Huang took financial help of $100,000 as loan from his parents to pursue higher education in the US. “If I didn't land a job after graduation, I would have to leave within 60 days, $100,000 in debt to my parents,” he told Business Insider.

This extreme pressure resulted in stress, self-reflection, and critical life lessons.

Despite the obstacles, Huang finally secured a position at Amazon, which was a significant milestone in his career.

Nonetheless, the uncertainty over his visa status remained huge.

A shattered H-1B dream, but a step towards freedom

After failing to be picked for the H-1B visa lottery for the second time in April 2025, Huang realized that he didn't need to stay in the US to pursue his aspiration at “the mercy of visas, layoffs, or politics”.

While the US taught him vital lessons about persistence and tenacity, Huang now craves a future in which he can choose his own fate.

Moving back to Taiwan offers him the opportunity to direct his own destiny. “I believe America still exists in spirit. But for me, leaving means freedom. I can finally live life based on my values, not a visa."