American Airlines CEO breaks silence after regional jet collides with Black Hawk helicopter: ‘I'd like to…’

The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jetliner, carrying 64 people, crashed into the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 pm ET, reported CBS News.

American Airlines CEO breaks silence on deadly Washington DC plane crash

In the video statement shared on the airline's website and X, Isom said, “I want to brief you on a serious accident that occurred involving an American Eagle aircraft. The aircraft was operated by PSA Airlines, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines.”

“First and most importantly, I'd like to express our deep sorrow about these events. This is a difficult day for all of us at American Airlines,” went on, adding, “Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, partners, first responders, along with their families and loved ones. I know that there are many questions, and at this early stage, I'll not be able to answer all of them, but I do want to share the information I have at this time.”

Isom explained that the airline is “actively working with local, state, and federal authorities on emergency response efforts.” Additionally, the airline's care team is assisting the passengers and their families. “We're cooperating fully with the National Transportation Safety Board in its investigation, and we'll continue to provide all the information we can,” he added.

“Our team of highly trained professionals will be working around the clock to support our passengers, crew and their families however we can, and we'll update you as soon as we can. Thank you,” Isom concluded.