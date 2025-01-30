Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: Emergency response teams including Washington, DC Fire and EMS, DC Police and others, assess airplane wreckage in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: An American Airlines regional jet reportedly collided midair with a military helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The plane was coming from Wichita, Kansas. A person familiar with the details said the flight was carrying 64 people, CNBC reported. The airport was closed Wednesday night, January 29....Read More

The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jetliner collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter around 9 pm ET while the passenger jet was on approach to Runway 33 at the airport, the FAA said. On board the flight were 60 passengers and four crew members. The helicopter was an Army Black Hawk, according to a defence official and an Army official.

According to local officials, at least one aircraft was in the Potomac River. There was a large presence of emergency responders. According to the airline’s website, its CRJ-700 aircraft has 65 seats.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be leading the investigation into the incident.