19 bodies pulled from Potomac River after jet-chopper collision in Washington | LIVE updates
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: An American Airlines regional jet reportedly collided midair with a military helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The plane was coming from Wichita, Kansas. A person familiar with the details said the flight was carrying 64 people, CNBC reported. The airport was closed Wednesday night, January 29....Read More
The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jetliner collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter around 9 pm ET while the passenger jet was on approach to Runway 33 at the airport, the FAA said. On board the flight were 60 passengers and four crew members. The helicopter was an Army Black Hawk, according to a defence official and an Army official.
According to local officials, at least one aircraft was in the Potomac River. There was a large presence of emergency responders. According to the airline’s website, its CRJ-700 aircraft has 65 seats.
The National Transportation Safety Board will be leading the investigation into the incident.
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: Former RAF pilot says military aircraft are expected to ‘see and avoid’ civilian traffic
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: A former Royal Air Force (RAF) pilot told BBC that military aircraft are expected to avoid civilian traffic. “I've flown as a military pilot in the US and I'm somewhat familiar with the airspace around Washington DC. It's highly congested but civilian and military traffic share one radio frequency,” George Bacon told the outlet.
Bacon explained that in contrast to civilian airliners, which are expected to follow fixed flight paths, military pilots have more freedom in navigation. “The military regulate themselves and pilots can choose to fly where they want and need to. In controlled airspace like this, they would still have freedom to take avoiding action, but they would be following the direction of the controller. The emphasis is that they must look - it's known as ‘see and avoid,’” he said.
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: Dive team recovers two data recorders as human remains, debris washing up on riverbank
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: Two data recorders, AKA “black boxes”, have been recovered by a dive time from the American Airlines regional plane carrying 64 on board that crashed near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday, CBS News reported. Divers made the discovery as human remains and debris began washing up on the Virginia side of the Potomac River.
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: 19 bodies recovered so far, source says
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: As of 2:50 am ET, at least 19 bodies were recovered, a law enforcement source told CBS News. Search efforts continue in the Potomac River.
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: Temperatures plunge below freezing in Potomac search area
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: As of midnight local time, the official temperature at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was around 7C (44F), but it is expected to drop further to a low of -1C (30F) throughout the night, reports BBC.
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: Witness describes seeing ‘white flares’ lighting up the sky
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: A witness has revealed what he saw in the sky when the plane and the chopper collided, saying it looked like "white flares" lighting up the sky. Local resident Jimmy Mazeo told WUSA9 that he initially "didn't think much of it" and thought what he saw looked like "shooting stars."
"We didn't really think much of it until we saw the fire trucks started going out to the tarmac and the police cars and boats. It was insane," he said.
First responders soon arrived at the scene, which is when Mazeo realised that he and his partner saw a tragedy. "I'm really in awe. Of course, it's terrible what happened tonight, but I think that it's crazy we got to see what happened. I'm praying for all the people involved in this," he said.
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: Several figure skaters from US and Russia were aboard plane that crashed
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: Several figure skaters from the US and Russia were reportedly aboard the plane that crashed. Many coaches and parents of the skaters were aboard the fight too, the Wichita Eagle reported.
The skaters were a part of the National Development Team, and had even competed at the US Figure Skating Championships. The event was held at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan, between January 20 to January 26
Team US pair skater Luke Wang wrote on X, “praying for all those on the flight from wichita to dc. among the passengers were skaters and coaches. absolutely heartbreaking.”
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says department will 'provide all the support that's necessary'
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has announced that his department will “provide all the support that's necessary” as first responders execute a rescue operation to locate survivors. “From the Department of Transportation and FAA perspective, we are going to offer full support to those on the ground – to the mayor but also to the NTSB, who is going to be conducting the investigation in this matter,” Duffy said at a press conference at Washington Reagan National Airport.
“We are going to provide all the support that's necessary,” he added.
Duffy said that he has had a conversation with President Donald Trump and his staff about the crash in the White House Situation Room, and has also spoken to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. “I think for all of us, we want to extend our thoughts and prayers to those individuals who are impacted by the events tonight,” Duffy said. “Thank you to the first responders who are getting in very difficult situations and environments out there searching and attempting a rescue."
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: Plane was cleared to land before crash, chopper failed to respond to warnings, audio reveals
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: Air Traffic Control audio has revealed that the plane was cleared to land at Reagan National Airport moments before its collision, but the helicopter it collided with did not respond to warnings. In an audio clip that has surfaced on X, an official at Reagan National Airport can be heard clearing the commercial flight from Wichita, Kansas, to land on runway 33.
The pilot can be heard in the audio clip confirming that he had the Black Hawk chopper in sight. An air traffic controller asked the helicopter pilot less than 30 seconds before the crash whether the plane that was in its final descent was visible, according to the Associated Press.
“PAT25, do you have the DRJ in sight?,” the controller asked.
When no response from the pilot came, the controller ordered, “PAT25 pass behind the CRJ."
Seconds later, the deadly crash took place.
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: Reagan National Airport to remain closed until late Thursday morning
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: Ronald Reagan National Airport will remain closed until late Thursday morning, January 30, due to the tragedy. The Arlington, Va. airport is set to reopen with first flights taking off at 11 am, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority CEO Jack Potter has confirmed.
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: About 300 first responders executing ‘rescue operation’ in ‘very dark, cold conditions,’ DC Mayor says
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: About 300 first responders are reportedly battling dark, cold and windy conditions while executing a "rescue operation” in Potomac River. “Our fire department, DC fire and EMS, supported by fire departments and police departments from across the metropolitan region are executing a rescue operation in the Potomac River,” Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “They are working diligently in very dark, cold conditions – cold water – to execute this rescue operation."
DC Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly revealed that “currently about 300 responders are working” from throughout the region, including the US Coast Guard. “The water that we're operating in is about eight feet deep. There is wind. There are pieces of ice out there. So it's just dangerous and hard to work in,” Donnelly added.
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: Donald Trump says tragedy ‘should have been prevented’
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: In a Truth Social post, president Donald Trump raised questions on the circustances around the tragedy. “The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport,” he wrote. “The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!”
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: D.C. Fire and EMS Chief says search is entirely on waters, not overland
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly has confirmed that the search is now entirely on the waters of the Potomac River, and not overland. "We don't know if there are survivors," he said.
Donnelly added that first responders will work with the National Transportation Safety Board to help preserve evidence, even though their first priority is to look for survivors. "We will re-evaluate where we are with a rescue operation in the morning, when we get a better sense of it," he said.
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: Plane involved in crash split in two
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: The commercial plane involved in the crash split in two, it has been reported. NBC 4 Washington’s Mark Segraves said that two sources on the scene revealed that the American Airlines plane split in half. In fact, the aircraft is now seven feet under water in the Potomac River. Rescue efforts are underway.
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: American Airlines CEO Robert Isom says company ‘cooperating fully’ with investigation
Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates:American Airlines CEO Robert Isom has said that the company is “cooperating fully” with the federal investigation into the crash. "We're cooperating fully with the National Transportation Safety Board in its investigation, and will continue to provide all the information we can,” Isom said in a video statement posted on the company’s website.
“Our cooperation is without pause, and we want to learn everything we can about today's events,” he added. “That work will take time, but anything we can do now, we're doing."
Washington plane crash LIVE: Eyewitness describes crash, 'Sparks shooting from the head of the plane'
An eyewitness who was driving home near the airport has described the horrifying crash. Ari Schulman was driving along the George Washington Parkway, which runs right by the airport, when the tragedy occurred. "You can always see these planes lined up to land. I always look at them when I’m driving home because it’s just a really interesting, kind of an elegant sight,” Schulman told NBC Washington.
Schulman said that he looked up and saw a plane roughly 120 to 150 feet in the air preparing to land, but when he looked back up moments later, “it looked very, very wrong.” “It looked to me like a giant Roman candle, sparks shooting from the head of the plane down to the tail. I saw that for about two seconds,” he said.
Washington plane crash LIVE: At least 18 bodies pulled from Potomac River, report says
At least 18 bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River by emergency services following the crash, a police official has said, according to CBS News. No survivors have been found yet.
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: FBI assisting local agencies
The FBI has said that it is aiding response to the crash by assisting local agencies. “The FBI Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad is responding to an aviation incident at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in support of our law enforcement and public safety partners," the Washington field office said in a statement.
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: Military official says helicopter was on a training flight
A military official told NBC News that the helicopter involved in the crash was participating in a training flight. “We can confirm that the aircraft involved in tonight’s incident was an Army UH-60 helicopter from Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, out of Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir during a training flight," the official said.
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: Union confirms 2 flight attendants were on board plane that crashed
The Association of Flight Attendants, which represents cabin crews at PSA Airlines, has confirmed in a statement that two flight attendants were on board the plane. “While we mobilize to support the families and crews directly affected by this incident, we are also sending strength to all first responders doing everything they can to bring survivors to safety,” union president Sara Nelson said.
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto says focus is on ‘rescue mission’
D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), who said she is monitoring the crash, has stressed that the focus is on the “rescue mission” right now. “Then, we must get to the bottom of how this happened and protections we must put in place so this never happens again," she added in her statement.
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: Pete Hegseth says Pentagon ‘actively monitoring’ situation
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: Man whose wife was on board plane says ‘I’m just praying that someone is pulling her out of the river’
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: Terrifying video of crash goes viral
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: JD Vance urges people to ‘say a prayer for everyone’ involved in the crash
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: Bodies pulled from Potomac
People familiar with the situation have reportedly said that multiple bodies have been pulled by police from the Potomac after the crash apparently killed several individuals.
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: Gov. Wes Moore says ‘State of Maryland and local authorities are engaged in response’
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: Donald Trump breaks silence, ‘May God Bless their souls’
In a statement, president Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the "terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport." "May God Bless their souls," he said in the statement posted on X by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Trump also thanked first responders and said he would "provide more details as they arise."
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: NTSB, FAA set to investigate crash
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash in a statement. While the FAA and NTSB will both investigate the crash, NTSB will be leading the investigation.