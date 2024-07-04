American League All-Star Jerseys leaked on socials, fans demand return to traditional team uniforms

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is fast approaching, with just under two weeks left until the annual event. Recently, a leaked photo of what appears to be the American League All-Star jersey surfaced on social media, sparking a flurry of reactions. Leaked photo of 2024 MLB All-Star Game jersey sparks outrage among fans(X/Yankees Videos)

The leaked image shows a brown and “Lush Coral” jersey with the number 22, presumably for Juan Soto, hanging on a rack. The jersey features “American League” written in red text across the front, accompanied by a blue Nike swoosh and an All-Star logo.

The sleeve displays the New York Yankees' logo, while the back of the jersey has Soto's number 22 in red.

The jersey in this photo features colors that match the official 2024 MLB All-Star Game caps for the American League, which were released about a week ago, and also matched the cream, coral and light blue colour pallet.

Notably, neither MLB nor Nike has officially announced this year's All-Star uniforms. Despite the lack of official confirmation, fans were quick to accept the leaked image as genuine and express their disappointment.

Many fans voiced their preference for the league to return to the tradition of players wearing the uniforms of their respective teams during the All-Star Game.

Baseball fans are furious over not having their own team uniforms

One user posted, “BRING BACK PLAYERS WEARING THEIR OWN TEAMS UNIS AT THE ALL STAR GAME 🗣🗣🗣” while another noted, “A hill I’m willing to die on: MLB players should wear their own normal jerseys for the All-Star Game.”

Many netizens questioned how this lush coral-coloured jersey cut the bar. “How does this get approved,” one user wondered.

“can't we do better than this?” another questioned.

“People hate on All-Star jerseys all the time and I normally love them. These are gross,” one chimed in.

Prior to 2021, MLB All-Stars wore their individual team uniforms for approximately 90 years. However, starting with the 2021 game in Denver, Colorado, players began wearing matching All-Star uniforms.