'American polls rigged, stolen': Trump calls for election reforms, tighter curbs in US

President Donald Trump on Sunday called for election reforms in the United States and said the American polls were “rigged, stolen and laughingstock” all over the world. Donald Trump prays during a group prayer during the National Prayer Breakfast. (REUTERS)

He said voters must show proof of US citizenship to register for voting and put an end to mail-in ballots, except for certain cases.

“America’s Elections are Rigged, Stolen, and a Laughingstock all over the World. We are either going to fix them, or we won’t have a Country any longer. I am asking all Republicans to fight for the following: SAVE AMERICA ACT!,” Trump said in a social media post.

“Save America Act” is a new Republican bill underway in Congress, which would require US citizens to show proof of citizenship in person to register to vote in federal elections.

In the social media post, Trump said that the voters will be required to show their identification and proof of US citizenship. He also warned against the use of mail-in ballots, except in the case of emergency.

“1. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW VOTER ID (IDENTIFICATION!). 2. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PROOF OF UNITED STATES CITIZENSHIP TO REGISTER FOR VOTING. 3. NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPT FOR ILLNESS, DISABILITY, MILITARY, OR TRAVEL!)” the social media post added.