Bad Bunny could sing his anti-Trump song at the Super Bowl; fans make bizarre halftime demand

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is set to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show on February 8 at Levi's Stadium in California. His performance is anticipated to be a historic moment that may become as politically charged as musically memorable. Bad Bunny is set to headline Super Bowl LX halftime show, raising speculation about performing his anti-Trump track “Compositor del Año" (AFP and AP/PTI)

Bad Bunny fans are now wondering whether he will perform his anti-Trump track from 2020, “Compositor del Año.” The rapper has not shied away from projecting his disalignment with the Trump administration multiple times via his music and videos.

The music video for his song “NuevaYol” is a bold statement where the video shows a flag in support of Puerto Rican independence positioned atop the Statue of Liberty. Many fans also speculate that at the end of the video, a voice that sounds like that of Trump apologises to the immigrants in America.

Due to worries for his fans' safety during the ICE raids as part of President Trump's immigration crackdown, Bad Bunny has decided not to perform in the US during his 2025–2026 concert tour.

Read more: Why MAGA is boycotting Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show

Will Bad Bunny perform “Compositor del Año" at the Super Bowl halftime The Super Bowl teaser, which showcased Bad Bunny's hit song "Baile Inolvidable," conveyed a message of unity and dancing. The trailer did not have any information about the full setlist of Bad Bunny's performance.

However, Roisin O'Connor, music editor for The Independent, has compiled a list of her predictions. Connor has put “EoO” at the top of the list, given that the track won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Performance.

Connor also highlighted that his Grammy-winning album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, will undoubtedly be in the medley of the performance.

Connor, although did not mention “Compositor del Año” on her list. Moreover, the anti-Trump song was released in 2020 on Soundcloud and is not officially listed in Bad Bunny's discography. Hence, it is unlikely that the song can be performed at the Super Bowl.

However, there is no official confirmation from Bad Bunny or the NFL on whether the anti-Trump song will be listed in the setlist.

Read more: Will Donald Trump attend the Super Bowl on Sunday? Here's the latest update

What makes "Compositor del Año” anti-Trump? The Spanish lyrics of the song explicitly refer to a President “that doesn't do a thing.” There is also a reference to Black Lives Matter movement for the death of George Floyd, the death of the athlete Kobe Bryant and COVID, all of which were historic events in the year 2020.

The President of the country in 2020 was also Donald Trump, which creates speculation among fans that the song is a criticism of the then-President of the country.