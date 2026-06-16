America's favorite fast-food chain revealed: Jersey Mike's dethrones Chick-fil-A in 2026 rankings

America’s top fast-food chicken chain has lost its number one spot in a major customer satisfaction ranking. Chick-fil-A, which was ranked No. 1 in 2025, has now dropped to second place in the latest survey. Jersey Mike’s has taken the top position in the ranking this year. Jersey Mike’s tops US food ranking, beats Chick-fil-A in ACSI survey.(Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Jersey Mike’s scored 84 out of 100 in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). Chick-fil-A followed closely behind with a score of 83 out of 100, as reported by Fox News. This is the first time in more than 10 years that a new brand has led the quick-service restaurant (QSR) category.

Jersey Mike’s takes top spot in survey The study was released on Tuesday and was based on 16,464 completed surveys. These surveys were collected through email between April 2025 and March 2026. The ACSI called Jersey Mike’s a “new leader among QSRs” after its strong performance. The report said Jersey Mike’s growth is linked to strong customer demand, fast expansion, and heavy use of digital ordering and pickup systems, as cited by Fox News.

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Jersey Mike’s was founded in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, and now has more than 4,000 locations across the US and Canada. The chain is known for its made-to-order subs and its signature “Mike’s Way” style with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, vinegar, and spices.

The ACSI said Jersey Mike’s has a simple menu and a business model that supports franchise success, as noted by Fox News. Even though Chick-fil-A lost the top spot for the first time in over a decade, it is still ranked as the leading chain for chicken.