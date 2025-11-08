UMASS Amherst fire: What happened at Olympia Drive? Massive response in Hampshire County

Several firefighters responded to what was reported as a three-alarm fire in Amherst, Massachusetts, on Friday. Social media users alerted locals, posting photos of the massive blaze in Hampshire County. The fire was reported at an apartment building under construction on Olympia Drive. A massive fire was reported in Amherst on Friday(Unsplash)

Fire officials said they arrived to find heavy flames engulfing the five-story structure, located at 57 Olympia Drive, with fire impinging on nearby power lines and poles. The blaze quickly escalated to a third alarm, triggering calls for additional crews and equipment from multiple departments across western Massachusetts.

Witnesses shared dramatic images and videos on social media showing flames shooting through the roof. One post described “a 5-story apartment building fully involved,” while another noted “heavy fire conditions with exposure problems.”

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone was inside the building or if there were any injuries or fatalities. The structure was reportedly under construction, and officials said crews were still working to contain hotspots late into the night.

A state rehab unit was also dispatched to assist firefighters on the scene as they battled the intense blaze amid challenging conditions. Power in parts of the surrounding area was reportedly affected due to the fire’s proximity to utility lines.

A local said that the fire sparked at a UMass dorm. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Amherst Fire Department and the state fire marshal’s office.