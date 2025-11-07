The end of an era: Why the Farmers' Almanac is shutting down after 208 years

The Farmers’ Almanac, a cherished guide for weather predictions, gardening tips, and practical advice, has announced that its 2026 edition will be its last. First published in 1818, the Maine-based periodical has served generations of farmers, gardeners, and families across North America, as per Newsweek. The Farmers’ Almanac was first published in 1818.(Representative image/Unsplash)

For over two centuries, the Farmers’ Almanac has combined practical advice, weather predictions, and family traditions, becoming a unique part of American culture. Its final edition in 2026 will mark the close of a remarkable 208-year run.

Editor Sandi Duncan and emeritus editor Peter Geiger explained on their website that the decision is due to “growing financial challenges of producing and distributing the Almanac in today’s chaotic media environment.”

They expressed heartfelt gratitude to readers and contributors, highlighting the publication’s enduring legacy, “Many of you grew up hearing your parents or grandparents quote from the Almanac… We are incredibly proud of the legacy we leave behind.”

The Farmers’ Almanac: Unique forecasting and advice

According to ABC, the Farmers’ Almanac is famous for its weather forecast, which uses a secret formula based on sunspots, planetary positions and lunar cycles to predict long-range weather. Along with weather forecasts, the Almanac has offered gardening tips, natural remedies, trivia and humor and has become a household name. Readers have used its advice for everything from planting peas when daffodils bloom to the best days to fishing.

Reaching a new generation

Despite its popularity, the Almanac has faced financial pressures in a changing media environment. In 2017, it reported a circulation of 2.1 million in North America, with increasing readership among urban dwellers interested in home gardening and locally grown food. The publication reflected this diverse audience by featuring both traditional farmhouses and city skyscrapers on its covers.

The legacy of Farmers' Almanac

While the Almanac will no longer be available in print or online after its final edition, editors encouraged readers to keep its spirit alive. “Tell the kids how granddad always swore by the Almanac. That’s how our story stays alive.”

FAQs

Q1: When will the Farmers’ Almanac publish its final edition?

A: The Farmers’ Almanac will release its final edition in 2026, ending its 208-year publication history.

Q2: Why is the Farmers’ Almanac ending publication?

A: The editors cited financial challenges in producing and distributing the Almanac in today’s “chaotic media environment.”

Q3: What is the Farmers’ Almanac known for?

A: The Almanac is known for long-range weather forecasts, gardening tips, lunar planting advice, natural remedies, and family-friendly guidance.