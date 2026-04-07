Amit Segal: Reporter close to Netanyahu in spotlight as Trump slams leaker in F-15 pilot rescue from Iran
President Donald Trump claimed that someone from the administration ‘leaked’ critical information of the rescue mission of the F-15 airman from Iran.
President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that someone from the administration had ‘leaked’ critical information from the mission as the US raced to find the F-15 airman who had gone down behind enemy lines in Iran.
Trump said the leak threatened National Security, adding “we're looking very hard to find that leaker.” He added “They see all these planes coming in. It became a much more difficult operation because a leaker leaked that we have one, we've rescued one, but there's another one out there that we're trying to get.”
The president also continued “So actually, the country Iran, put out a major notice — you all saw it — offering a very big award for anybody that captures the pilot. So in addition to a hostile, very talented, very good, very evil military, we had millions of people trying to get an award, so when you add that to it, but we have to find that leaker, because that's a sick person.”
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Two F-15 airmen had fallen into enemy territory amid the ongoing Operation Epic Fury, and while one of them was rescued soon, the other remained in danger for some time. Now, Trump's statement on the ‘leaker’ has caused a buzz on social media.
Several asked who the leaker was, and many profiles seemed to point to Amit Segal, a reporter who is believed to be close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Segal is a political analyst for Israel's Channel 12, and was reportedly offered ‘any ministerial role’ by Netanyahu in 2022, as per a 2026 Jerusalem Post report.
Amit Segal in the spotlight
While it remains unclear if Segal is the ‘leaker’ Trump is referring to, many have pointed out that Segal was among the first to report on the situation and have turned to his Telegram channel in the process.
Segal ‘just acknowledged on his Telegram channel, he was the first to publish details about the missing second airman. Segal is an Israeli journalist known for his immediate proximity to Netanyahu,’ Ryan Grim of Drop Site News wrote, adding ‘Trump has threatened to jail the journalist who first reported on the missing airman in order to force him to confess the identity of his source. Segal does not appear concerned.’
Caitlin Doornbos of the New York Post added “Israel's Channel 12 reporter Amit Segal had an early tweet about this report, but told me he was unsure if he was the first to report it.”
She shared Segal's response: "I'm not sure I was the first," he said. “And anyway -- I will protect my sources.”
Pro-MAGA commentator Nick Sortor also posted about Segal, saying "Segal cited "western sources" in his post (as opposed to "US sources"), and a second Israeli reporter,
Ariel Kahana, later specified the news came from 'Israeli sources'."
Segal also has a political column for Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper and is regarded as one of the most influential journalists in Israel. Ariel Kahana, meanwhile, is a diplomatic correspondent for Israel Hayom daily. Notably, Trump has not named either of the journalists as the ‘leaker’ and there have been speculations that the president might have indicated CBS News' reporting on the matter as well.
Grok remarked on Segal's connection to the matter, saying “Trump didn't name the journalist or outlet in his press conference. The initial report that one F-15 crew member had been rescued (implying a second was still missing) came from Israeli Channel 12 reporter Amit Segal, who posted it on X Friday morning citing a Western source. US outlets like Axios and WaPo followed shortly after. That's the leak Trump says tipped off Iran and complicated the rescue.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More