Amit Segal: Reporter close to Netanyahu in spotlight as Trump slams leaker in F-15 pilot rescue from Iran

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that someone from the administration had ‘leaked’ critical information from the mission as the US raced to find the F-15 airman who had gone down behind enemy lines in Iran. Amit Segal's name has come up as President Donald Trump slammed a 'leaker' for giving information on the F-15 pilot's rescue mission after the plane went down in Iran. (X/@AmitSegal, X/@realDonaldTrump)

Trump said the leak threatened National Security, adding “we're looking very hard to find that leaker.” He added “They see all these planes coming in. It became a much more difficult operation because a leaker leaked that we have one, we've rescued one, but there's another one out there that we're trying to get.”

The president also continued “So actually, the country Iran, put out a major notice — you all saw it — offering a very big award for anybody that captures the pilot. So in addition to a hostile, very talented, very good, very evil military, we had millions of people trying to get an award, so when you add that to it, but we have to find that leaker, because that's a sick person.”

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Two F-15 airmen had fallen into enemy territory amid the ongoing Operation Epic Fury, and while one of them was rescued soon, the other remained in danger for some time. Now, Trump's statement on the ‘leaker’ has caused a buzz on social media.

Several asked who the leaker was, and many profiles seemed to point to Amit Segal, a reporter who is believed to be close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Segal is a political analyst for Israel's Channel 12, and was reportedly offered ‘any ministerial role’ by Netanyahu in 2022, as per a 2026 Jerusalem Post report.

Amit Segal in the spotlight While it remains unclear if Segal is the ‘leaker’ Trump is referring to, many have pointed out that Segal was among the first to report on the situation and have turned to his Telegram channel in the process.

Segal ‘just acknowledged on his Telegram channel, he was the first to publish details about the missing second airman. Segal is an Israeli journalist known for his immediate proximity to Netanyahu,’ Ryan Grim of Drop Site News wrote, adding ‘Trump has threatened to jail the journalist who first reported on the missing airman in order to force him to confess the identity of his source. Segal does not appear concerned.’