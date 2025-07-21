Andy Byron scandal: Pete DeJoy reveals how 'spotlight' has affected team, 'Astronomer is now a household name'

Astronomer’s Interim CEO Pete DeJoy has revealed how the “spotlight” on the company amid the Andy Byron kiss cam scandal has affected the team. Byron was caught on camera cuddling with his company’s chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, during Coldplay's recent performance in Boston. He resigned from the company amid the scandal. Pete DeJoy reveals how 'spotlight' has affected the Astronomer team (Pete DeJoy/LinkedIn)

‘Astronomer is now a household name’

In a statement posted online, DeJoy described Astronomer as a company that “I’ve proudly poured my entire professional life into helping build.” “Over the past few years, our business has experienced incredible growth. What was once a mission to help companies with Apache Airflow has turned into so much more. We’re privileged to sit at the center of our customers’ data & AI strategy, powering data pipelines behind in-game analytics of your favorite sports team, LLM powered chatbots for customer support, training AI for self-driving cars, and every mission-critical process in between,” DeJoy wrote.

“The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies—let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world—ever encounter. The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name,” he added.

DeJoy said that the team at Astronomer has never backed away from challenges, and has emerged stronger after every hurdle. “We’re here because Astronomer is built by people who live to solve hard problems, stay late to fix what’s broken, and care deeply about doing things the right way. We’re here because our customers trust us with their most ambitious data & AI projects. And, most importantly, we’re here because the mission is bigger than any one moment,” he added.

DeJoy assured people that he will be stepping into this role with a “wholehearted commitment” to serving customers and taking care of “our people.” “Astronomer’s foundation remains strong, built around the thriving Apache Airflow community. Our opportunity to build a DataOps platform for the age of AI remains massive. And our story is very much still being written,” he added.

DeJoy concluded by writing, “To our team: thank you for your resilience & commitment to building something great. And to our community and customers: thank you for your trust. We won’t let you down.”