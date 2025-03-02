Menu Explore
Angie Stone's net worth: Here's how much money Black Diamond singer made during her stunning career

ByShweta Kukreti
Mar 02, 2025 06:47 PM IST

Angie Stone's stunning career in R&B and soul contributed to her substantial wealth and fame in the music industry.

Angie Stone died at the age of 63 in a tragic car accident in Alabama. The incident occurred while she was traveling with nine other members to Montogomery for a concert .

Angie Stone was a South Carolina-born singer, actor, and record producer. The vocalist founded the trio The Sequence in the late 1970s. (AP Photo/Gregory Smith, File)(AP)
Angie Stone was a South Carolina-born singer, actor, and record producer. The vocalist founded the trio The Sequence in the late 1970s.

Walter Millsap III, Stone's longtime manager and music producer, confirmed her death to the Associated Press. According to him, all the people who were travelling in the cargo van survived except the singer.

In a statement released by the SRG Group, Stone’s children, Diamond and Michael Archer said, “Never in a million years did we ever expect to get this horrible news. We are still trying to process and are completely heartbroken.”

While her family and fans are grieving her passing, admirers are reflecting on the singer's work from “Wish I Didn't Miss You.”

Stone was a South Carolina-born singer, actor, and record producer. The vocalist founded the trio The Sequence in the late 1970s.

Despite the disbanding of the band by the 1980s, the Singer continued to pursue a solo career in hip-hop, R&B, soul, and neo-soul. Her stunning career in R&B and soul contributed to her substantial wealth and fame in the music industry.

By the 2000s, she had successfully made a name for herself in the music industry before venturing out into acting. She made several appearances in movies like Ride Along, Pastor Brown, and The Hot Chick. Her last movie appearance was in Entanglement in 2021.

Here's what we know about Angie Stone's death

Stone's estimated net worth at the time of her tragic demise was $3 million, which included her $621k Georgia home, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Given her achievements, some would contend that she should have been much wealthier, but the reality of the music industry reveals otherwise.

Her financial trajectory was certainly influenced by contracts, label changes, and the changing structure of the industry. Stone's legacy, however, is measured in the innumerable lives she impacted with her songs, voice, and genuineness.

