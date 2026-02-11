Annie Guthrie’s neighbors speak out as FBI searches through brush near her home, SWAT vehicles spotted

The law enforcement presence on Annie Guthrie’s street has been progressively increasing since the arrival of search and rescue units on Tuesday afternoon, which was 10 days after her mother, Nancy, was last seen, NY POST reported, citing neighbors. Investigators look over paperwork in the neighborhood where Annie Guthrie, whose mother Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than a week, lives just outside Tucson, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil) (AP)

Two armored SWAT vehicles from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department appeared on the street shortly after 6 p.m., while additional search and rescue trucks were stationed nearby, stated Fox News’ Michael Ruiz.

Moreover, federal agents have been conducting door-to-door inquiries in search of any information regarding Nancy’s disappearance.

Nancy Guthrie investigators interrogate neighbors Ann Adams, 65, who has resided in a house around the corner from Annie Guthrie and her spouse, Tommaso Cioni, for eight years, informed The Post that two FBI agents along with a Pima County Sheriff Department officer came to her for questioning on Tuesday.

The officials asked Adams if she possessed any information pertaining to the investigation and requested that she retrieve the Ring doorbell camera footage from January 31, the night Nancy was last seen.

“They just wanted to know if there was anything we wanted to share," she said.

Law enforcement officials searched the area surrounding her residence, which is surrounded by gravel and cacti, and did not seem to make any effort to collect evidence.

Another neighbour Tony Zaccagnini, 74, told People Magazine that he spoke to three sheriffs regarding her disappearance.

"They didn't ask for my phone number or nothing, but I got a camera set up around my property in the back and in the front," Zaccagnini said, adding that they did not find anything on it.

Searches conducted at Annie Guthrie's house Investigators were first arrived at the home of Annie and her spouse, Tommaso Cioni, late on the evening of February 7, just a few hours following the release of a new video message by Annie and her siblings, Savannah and Camron Guthrie, directed towards their mother’s possible abductor.

Annie’s residence is situated roughly four miles away from her mother’s established home in Tucson.