AP Lifestyles Digest for week of Aug. 19

TRAVEL

Tourism-Wish You Weren’t Here: Traffic jams in paradise. Workers living in tents. Fights over basic services like water and sewers. This is what it means to be visited during the summer of overtourism, the first time worldwide travel has topped records set before the coronavirus pandemic. SENT Monday, 1,300 words, photos, video. By Laurie Kellman. Abridged version also moved.

RELATIONSHIPS

Weddings-Who Pays?: Attire, travel, food, liquor, flowers: There’s no end to expenses when it comes to traditional weddings. So, with the ages of first-time bridal couples going up, who pays and how much? The etiquette is changing. By Lifestyles Writer Leanne Italie. UPCOMING Wednesday, photos, illustration.

BE WELL

Education-Sick from School: Since the pandemic, students’ attendance has fallen at school. Here’s how to know if your child is too sick to attend school. SENT Monday, photos.

The Right Way to Nap: Feeling groggy on a hot summer day? Here’s how to nap the right way. By Albert Stumm. UPCOMING Thursday, photos.

FOOD

Food-Caroline Chambers: Many cookbooks are organized by ingredient — like pasta, chicken and veggies. Or by dish — mains, sides and desserts. But the latest offering by Caroline Chambers is grouped by time. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING Monday, photos. With Food-Caroline Chambers-Panko Honey Mustard Chicken.

Food-MilkStreet-Drunken Shrimp: Tequila and butter create a saucy base for garlicky, spicy shrimp. By Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street. SENT Monday, photos.

GARDENING

Invasive Worm: Hammerhead worms are invasive, toxic and pose a threat to earthworms. By Jessica Damiano. UPCOMING Tuesday, photos.

NATURE

SCI-Supermoon: The first of four supermoons this year is about to rise. Stargazers can catch the first act Monday as the full moon inches a little closer than usual, making it appear slightly bigger and brighter in the night sky. UPCOMING Monday.

