As many as 27 orbital rockets took flight from Florida's Space Coast during the first quarter of the year, which equates to a cadence of 108 launches by year's end. This pace is record-breaking, and could beat last year's record of 93 annual liftoffs. April 2025 rocket launch schedule: NASA, SpaceX, and more – key dates revealed (Unsplash - representational image)

Some major launches are scheduled in April 2025 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, as reported by Florida Today. Take a look at the schedule, with the launches listed in Eastern Daylight Time. However, dates and times routinely change for various reasons.

April 2025 rocket launch schedule

Wednesday, April 9: ULA Project Kuiper KA-01

Mission: The first batch of Amazon's Project Kuiper internet satellites will be launched to low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station by a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with five solid boosters.

Launch window: Three-hour window opens at noon.

Location: Launch Complex 41.

Trajectory: TBA.

Monday, April 21: NASA-SpaceX CRS-32

Mission: A Dragon spacecraft will be launched on a Falcon 9 rocket by NASA and SpaceX on the 32nd SpaceX commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station.

Launch window: TBA.

Location: Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Trajectory: TBA.

TBA: United Launch Alliance USSF-106

Mission: ULA's third Vulcan rocket will soon take flight on the Space Force's USSF-106 national security mission into geosynchronous orbit, located over 22,000 miles above Earth. The rocket is equipped with four solid rocket boosters.

Launch: TBA.

Location: Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Sonic booms: No.

Spring: SpaceX-Axiom Space Ax-4

Mission: Axiom Space’s fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station is set to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft. The rocket will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Launch window: TBA.

Location: Pad 39A.

Spring: Blue Origin NASA ESCAPADE

Mission: Blue Origin’s powerhouse New Glenn rocket will be launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This first launch is set to send NASA's ESCAPADE mission to Mars.

Launch window: TBA.

Location: Launch Complex 36.