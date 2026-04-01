April Fools' Day 2026: 7 fun, harmless pranks to try on your family at home

April comes with a mix of springtime blooms and playful mischief as April Fools’ Day arrives on Tuesday, April 1. Whether you are planning a prank or trying to avoid one, the day is all about fun, laughter and harmless surprises. If you want to make the most of it, here are some simple and clever prank ideas that are sure to bring smiles and few surprised reactions that you would love to see. Make April Fools’ Day fun at home with these simple, harmless pranks (pexels/ representative image)

Change the cereal Swap your family’s usual cereal with a different one, especially something they don’t enjoy. Pour it into their regular cereal box so it looks normal at first. When they take the first bite, the unexpected taste will leave them confused.

Jelly juice prank Prepare jelly in a glass the night before so it sets firmly. In the morning, serve it with a straw like normal juice. The prank works when they try to sip it and realize nothing is coming through.

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Colorful toilet prank Add a few drops of food coloring into the toilet tank (not the bowl). When someone flushes, the water changes color which can be surprising but completely safe and easy to clean.

Cracked phone screen prank Download a realistic cracked screen image and set it as someone’s wallpaper. When they unlock their phone, it looks like the screen is broken, creating a brief moment of panic before they realize it’s fake wallpaper.

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Brown “E” prank Offer a tray of “brownies” that are actually brown paper “E” letters. The joke lands when people expect dessert but they get just brown colored paper e's instead.

Bugged ice cubes Place small plastic bugs in an ice tray, fill it with water and then freeze overnight. Add the cubes to drinks later and watch as people notice the “bugs” slowly appearing through the melting ice.

Toothpaste oreo prank Swap the cream inside Oreos with toothpaste and serve them as a treat. The unexpected taste leads to a reaction you would love to see.

These pranks are simple, safe and easy to set up at home without causing any harm or mess. The best part is seeing everyone laugh together once the joke is revealed.