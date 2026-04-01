Nick Sirianni sends strong message on AJ Brown as trade rumors swirl

Speculation around AJ Brown’s future with the Philadelphia Eagles still remains intense. Despite ongoing rumors, the team has made it clear that for now nothing has changed.

Head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman have both made it clear that their position has not changed and that Brown remains part of the team.

"Nothing's changed there. AJ's an Eagle," Sirianni said Monday at the Annual League Meeting when asked about Brown’s availability for organized team activities next month. "Nothing has changed from the last time I spoke to you guys. That's where we are."

Roseman echoed the same message a day earlier. "I understand that there's interest in the AJ Brown story," he said.

"I, unfortunately, don't have a home under a rock. But my answer to any question on AJ Brown is, 'AJ Brown is a member of the Eagles.' From my perspective, anything you ask me about AJ Brown, I'll go right back to that answer. But I understand the interest. I mean, I put on TV. And I see that there's interest. But my answer is, 'AJ Brown is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.'"

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Why trade talk has stayed alive Trade rumors have followed Brown throughout the offseason, largely due to a disappointing Eagles campaign in which the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver publicly took issue with his role multiple times. Despite that frustration, Brown has continued to produce, recording four straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons and remaining one of the team’s top offensive players.

According to NFL, He is currently on track to enter a fifth season in Philadelphia but questions about his long-term future remain. Sirianni avoided engaging in speculation when asked about building the offense without Brown.

"AJ's an Eagle. Nothing's changed since the last time we talked through everything. But you're going through all the processes you go through each and every year."

When asked about DeVonta Smith’s role, Sirianni also emphasized the strength of both receivers. "Both of those players…keep AJ in it…both those players are phenomenal players that have contributed to a lot of wins over the past four years here," he said.

"DeVonta, AJ, I know I've said that a lot. It's not like we have a 1A, 1B. We've got two 1s there. Obviously, DeVonta has had great seasons since he's been here. He's competitive. Great football player. We love everything about him."

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Financial factors and Eagles’ current plan One of the biggest reasons a trade has not happened yet is financial. If the Eagles traded AJ Brown before June 1 then they would lose $43.4 million which is very high. But if they wait until after June 1 then the loss drops to $16.4 million, making a trade more possible later.

However, even with the ongoing rumors, the Eagles have made moves to strengthen their wide receiver group. The team signed Marquise Brown and Elijah Moore to one-year deals, adding depth and competition to the position.

"It's been fun watching those guys throughout their careers, seeing them not too long ago come out in the draft," Sirianni said.

“Always been a fan of those guys and their game and their style of play. Just adding depth. This game, there's so many ups and downs throughout the year, there's bumps and bruises throughout the way, so you're always looking at depth at the position and competition at every position,” he added.

For now, Marquise Brown and Elijah Moore are expected to provide support behind AJ Brown who remains with the Eagles as trade speculation continues across the league.