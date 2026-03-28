AJ Brown labeled as Eagles' ‘most overpaid’ amid trade rumors - Here's what the numbers say

Philadelphia Eagles have built a reputation for paying players based on future value rather than past performance. However, one analyst believes they may have missed the mark with wide receiver AJ Brown.

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon put together a list of the most overpaid player on every NFL team and for the Eagles, he landed on Brown.

"Jordan Davis is certainly overpaid based on his position and production, but that contract is friendly in the short term and he has room to grow," Gagnon wrote in Bleacher Report.

"So instead we're calling out Brown, who signed a three-year, $96 million extension two years ago and has not matched his earlier peak production since."

"He barely reached 1,000 yards in 2025 and has a top-10 AAV and cap hit entering 2026. Throw in the tension surrounding his situation within the organization, and this is a no-brainer," Gagnon added.

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What do the numbers say? It is important to note that Gagnon had to choose one player from every team, but the argument against A.J. Brown becomes clearer when you look at his numbers.

According to Over the Cap, Brown earns an average salary of $32 million per year which ranks eighth among all wide receivers going into 2026. However in the last season, as per Bleacher Report, he was tied for 18th in receiving yards and tied for 13th in receptions. In simple terms, he is being paid like a top-10 receiver but is not performing at that level.

The difference is even more clear when comparing his past seasons. In his first two years with the Eagles from 2022 to 2024, Brown crossed 1450 receiving yards each season and made the second-team All-Pro for three straight years.

But last season, his numbers dropped to 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

He actually had more catches in 2025 than the previous season but he also had more chances and still gained fewer yards. This shows his performance became less effective.

It is also noted that a lack of chemistry between Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts may have played a big role. In 2024, Brown averaged 16.1 yards per catch but that connection did not improve last season.

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Trade rumors continue Brown has been involved in trade discussions during the offseason and his future with the Eagles is uncertain.

As of March 27, he carries a $23.39 million cap hit for the upcoming season and he remains under contract through 2029.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a potential trade is likely delayed due to salary cap reasons.

If the Eagles trade Brown before June 1 then they would face a $43.44 million dead cap hit. That number would drop to $16.35 million if the trade happens after June 1.

Possible destinations that have been discussed include the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.