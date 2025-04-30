Are Pittsburgh schools closed on Wednesday? Check full list here as severe storms cause significant damages

Strong storms passed across the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday night, causing many districts to shut down their schools and postpone classes. Pittsburgh storms: Tree uprooted across Beverly Road in Mt. Lebanon and a telephone pole snapped in half. (X@DaveDiCello)

On Tuesday night, severe storms shook the region, causing hundreds of thousands of houses to remain without power as trees were uprooted and tornado warnings were issued due to wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour.

More than 200,000 houses in Allegheny County are without electricity, according to Duquesne Light.

The swift but strong storms left residents in Western Pennsylvania to evaluate the damage. The PerLora Furniture building on Pittsburgh's South Side had its roof torn off as it touched down at the Birmingham Bridge and East Carson Street crossroads.

Residents were advised by authorities to exercise utmost caution when navigating the city.

As Pittsburgh residents shared pictures of significant damage on social media, several schools, including Fox Chapel Area, Gateway, Franklin Regional, Freeport Area, Mt. Lebanon, Penn Hills, Plum, and Riverview, have announced closure or two-hour delays.

Pittsburgh: List of schools closed after the storms

Catalyst Academy

Allegheny

Closed Wednesday

Devereux TCV Day Academy

Closed Wednesday

Due to Power Outage

Divine Mercy Academy

Closed Wednesday

Due to Power Outage

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

Closed Wednesday

Pittsburgh Christian Academy

Closed Wednesday

Pittsburgh Public Schools

Allegheny

Closed Wednesday

South Hills Catholic Academy

Allegheny

Closed Wednesday

Steel City Academies

Closed Wednesday

Due to Power Outage

Urban Pathways K-5 College Charter School

Allegheny

Closed Wednesday

YWCA Homewood Early Learning Center

Allegheny

Closed Wednesday

Due to Power Outage

A Place to Grow Learning Center

Closed Wednesday

A.W. Beattie Career Center

Allegheny

Closed Wednesday

ACLD Tillotson School

Allegheny

2 Hour Delay Wednesday

St. Bede

Allegheny

Closed Wednesday

St. Benedict the Moor

Allegheny

Closed Wednesday-Flexible Instruction Day

St. Edmunds Academy

Allegheny

Closed Wednesday

St. Joseph High School-Natrona Heights

Allegheny

2 Hour Delay Wednesday

St. Louise de Marillac School

Allegheny

Closed Wednesday

You can click here to check complete list of school closed and delayed on Wednesday