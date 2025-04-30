Are Pittsburgh schools closed on Wednesday? Check full list here as severe storms cause significant damages
Strong storms passed across the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday night, causing many districts to shut down their schools and postpone classes.
Strong storms passed across the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday night, causing many districts to shut down their schools and postpone classes.
On Tuesday night, severe storms shook the region, causing hundreds of thousands of houses to remain without power as trees were uprooted and tornado warnings were issued due to wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour.
More than 200,000 houses in Allegheny County are without electricity, according to Duquesne Light.
The swift but strong storms left residents in Western Pennsylvania to evaluate the damage. The PerLora Furniture building on Pittsburgh's South Side had its roof torn off as it touched down at the Birmingham Bridge and East Carson Street crossroads.
Residents were advised by authorities to exercise utmost caution when navigating the city.
As Pittsburgh residents shared pictures of significant damage on social media, several schools, including Fox Chapel Area, Gateway, Franklin Regional, Freeport Area, Mt. Lebanon, Penn Hills, Plum, and Riverview, have announced closure or two-hour delays.
Also Read: Pittsburgh severe storms wreak havoc as 2 dead, 400,000 homes plunge into darkness; See viral pics and videos here
Pittsburgh: List of schools closed after the storms
Catalyst Academy
Allegheny
Closed Wednesday
Devereux TCV Day Academy
Closed Wednesday
Due to Power Outage
Divine Mercy Academy
Closed Wednesday
Due to Power Outage
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
Closed Wednesday
Pittsburgh Christian Academy
Closed Wednesday
Pittsburgh Public Schools
Allegheny
Closed Wednesday
South Hills Catholic Academy
Allegheny
Closed Wednesday
Steel City Academies
Closed Wednesday
Due to Power Outage
Urban Pathways K-5 College Charter School
Allegheny
Closed Wednesday
YWCA Homewood Early Learning Center
Allegheny
Closed Wednesday
Due to Power Outage
A Place to Grow Learning Center
Closed Wednesday
A.W. Beattie Career Center
Allegheny
Closed Wednesday
ACLD Tillotson School
Allegheny
2 Hour Delay Wednesday
St. Bede
Allegheny
Closed Wednesday
St. Benedict the Moor
Allegheny
Closed Wednesday-Flexible Instruction Day
St. Edmunds Academy
Allegheny
Closed Wednesday
St. Joseph High School-Natrona Heights
Allegheny
2 Hour Delay Wednesday
St. Louise de Marillac School
Allegheny
Closed Wednesday
You can click here to check complete list of school closed and delayed on Wednesday