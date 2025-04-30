Pittsburgh severe storms wreak havoc as 2 dead, 400,000 homes plunge into darkness; See viral pics and videos here

Pittsburgh witnessed severe storms on Tuesday evening, causing blackouts in 400,000 homes amid power outage as trees were uprooted and tornado warnings were issued due to wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour. Pittsburgh severe storms: Allegheny County reported at least two storm-related fatalities in a statement late Tuesday.(Pittsburgh Fire Fighters)

Allegheny County reported at least two storm-related fatalities in a statement late Tuesday. One of the victims was electrocuted to death on Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes, CBS News reported.

Late Tuesday, Forest Hills Mayor Frank Porco proclaimed a state of emergency for the borough, asking citizens to restrict their travel to necessary activities until further notice.

As workers attempt to restore power outages, Porco asked locals to exercise patience and vigilance.

“In the meantime, continue to monitor official borough communication channels for updates,” stated Porco, as per CBS News.

Pittsburgh power outage: 400,000 homes plunge into darkness

Duquesne Light, which serves portions of Beaver and Allegheny counties, stated that more than 225,000 customers were without power just before five in the morning on Wednesday. More than 227,000 customers in Pennsylvania are without power as of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, according to First Energy. Moreover, ten of thousands remain without electricity in Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.

According to Duquesne Light's website, crews are currently evaluating the damages. Following the investigation, they will inform about approximate time of recovery. It also called on other utility staff to help.

“The extensive nature of the damage and the severity of the weather will likely delay assessments and estimated restoration times,” Duquesne Light wrote on social media on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Allegheny County's Forest Hills borough declared on Tuesday night that it has imposed a state of emergency because of "the extraordinary damage" brought on by the storms.

Did storms damage US Open setup at Oakmont Country Club?

During Tuesday's strong storms, a hospitality tent that was set up for the big golf event in June suffered damage at Oakmont Country Club, which is hosting the 2025 US Open.

The tent beside the third hole's fairway, which is supposed to house the Trophy Club, sustained damage, but no staff members were hurt, according to a spokesman for the USGA, CBS News reported.

It is anticipated that crews will repair the damage within ten days.

For the record tenth time, the event is being hosted at Oakmont, and the USGA has been hard preparing the course.