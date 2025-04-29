US warned of potential pandemic as new virus spreads in all 50 States amid ‘human transmission’ concerns

US health experts are voicing concerns as the H5N1 avian flu virus rapidly propagates throughout US dairy farms. The outbreak has impacted over 1,000 dairy herds across the country since March 2024. It has resulted in over 70 human infections and at least one verified death. H5N1 avian flu virus' ongoing presence in mammals raises the possibility of shifts that could allow for human-to-human transmission, according to the Global Virus Network (GVN). (Pixabay)

The virus's ongoing presence in mammals raises the possibility of shifts that could allow for human-to-human transmission, according to the Global Virus Network (GVN). They stress how urgent it is to implement improved surveillance, standardized testing, and vaccination programs for farmworkers and animals alike.

Sten H. Vermund, MD, PhD, dean of the USF Health College of Public Health at the University of South Florida, USA, stated that “Understanding the current landscape of H5N1 infections is critical for effective prevention and response.”

Citing the virus's capacity to infect both humans and animals, the expert said that proactive surveillance and quick reaction strategies are crucial.

Dr Marc Johnson, who works as virologist at the Missouri University, wrote on X: “This virus might not go pandemic, but it is really trying hard, and it sure is getting a lot of opportunities.”

Here's what CDC stated about H5N1 avian flu virus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is still minimal threat to the public in spite of the outbreak. They do, however, emphasize the significance of taking preventative measures, particularly for people who have intimate contact with affected animals.

In addition to producing outbreaks in poultry and US dairy cows, the CDC reports that H5 bird flu is common in wild birds around the world and has recently been linked to multiple human cases among dairy and poultry workers in the United States.

Although there is currently little risk to the public's health, the CDC is closely monitoring the situation and collaborating with states to keep an eye on anyone who have been exposed to animals. The CDC is keeping an eye out for human H5 avian flu activity using its flu monitoring tools.

In January 2025, Louisiana reported the first bird flu death. The patient died following hospitalization due to severe respiratory symptoms.

According to health officials, the 65 years old person had preexisting medical issues. He came in contact with ailing and dead birds from a backyard flock.