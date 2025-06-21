Arundel Mills Mall shooting reports: What we know so far

A shooting has been reported at or near Arundel Mills Mall in Severn, Maryland, according to witnesses. Police are on the scene. Shooting near Arundel Mills Mall, Maryland.(Pixabay)

Anne Arundel First Alert, a local Facebook page known for breaking news in the area, reported that a victim was found near Arundel Mills Road and Ridge Road. In response, Arundel Mills Boulevard has been closed to traffic.

Witness reports

Multiple witnesses took to social media to describe the chaos unfolding near the mall.

One person wrote on Facebook: “I heard at least 8 shots as I was helping my wife in the car. Then as we were leaving out 3 police vehicles flew past us.”

Another wrote, “We were leaving as the cops were flyingggg around! So crazy!”

A third witness reported, “Check on your heirs. A shooting took place by Arundel Mills Mall. Everyone was ducking and dodging bullets. Stay safe.”

As of now, authorities have not confirmed the reports, and no official statement has been released.