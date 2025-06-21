Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Arundel Mills Mall shooting reports: What we know so far

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 21, 2025 06:45 AM IST

A shooting has been reported at or near Arundel Mills Mall in Severn, Maryland, according to witnesses. Police are on the scene.

A shooting has been reported at or near Arundel Mills Mall in Severn, Maryland, according to witnesses. Police are on the scene.

Shooting near Arundel Mills Mall, Maryland.(Pixabay)
Shooting near Arundel Mills Mall, Maryland.(Pixabay)

Anne Arundel First Alert, a local Facebook page known for breaking news in the area, reported that a victim was found near Arundel Mills Road and Ridge Road. In response, Arundel Mills Boulevard has been closed to traffic.

Witness reports

Multiple witnesses took to social media to describe the chaos unfolding near the mall.

One person wrote on Facebook: “I heard at least 8 shots as I was helping my wife in the car. Then as we were leaving out 3 police vehicles flew past us.”

Another wrote, “We were leaving as the cops were flyingggg around! So crazy!”

A third witness reported, “Check on your heirs. A shooting took place by Arundel Mills Mall. Everyone was ducking and dodging bullets. Stay safe.”

As of now, authorities have not confirmed the reports, and no official statement has been released.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Arundel Mills Mall shooting reports: What we know so far
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On