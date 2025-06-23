As Iran threatens retaliation, US Embassy issues travel warning in Saudi Arabia

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Saudi Arabia issued a travel alert on Sunday, urging American personnel and citizens to avoid visiting military installations in the region amid escalating tensions following U.S. airstrikes on Iran. Americans in Saudi Arabia are urged to avoid military sites amid rising tensions.(UnSplash)

“Given reports of regional hostilities, the U.S. Mission to Saudi Arabia has advised its personnel to exercise increased caution and limit non-essential travel to any military installations in the region. We recommend American citizens in the Kingdom do the same,” the alert stated.

The advisory also urged travelers to review recent security alerts and plan accordingly.

“The U.S. Mission to Saudi Arabia continues to monitor the regional situation. We encourage all travelers to review our most recent Security Alerts, review any travel plans in case of disruptions, and make appropriate decisions for themselves and their families. At this time, U.S. Mission staffing and operations are unchanged, and consular services continue as normal," it added.

"We advise all U.S. citizens to maintain a personal safety plan. Crises can happen unexpectedly while traveling or living abroad, and a good plan helps you think through potential scenarios and determine in advance the best course of action."

The alert follows Saturday evening’s announcement by President Donald Trump that the U.S. had carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

Meanwhile, a New York Times report on Sunday cited U.S. military and intelligence sources who said Iran-backed militias may be preparing to target American bases in Iraq and possibly Syria in retaliation.