Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi
Ashton Jeanty turns heads with Swarovski-studded crocs at NFL Draft, says…

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 25, 2025 05:42 AM IST

Ashton Jeanty of Boise State decided to wear Swarovski-studded Crocs to the NFL Draft on Thursday

Ashton Jeanty of Boise State decided to wear Swarovski-studded Crocs to the NFL Draft on Thursday. The star running back, who is expected to be a top pick at Green Bay with the Jacksonville Jaguars or Las Vegas Raiders at No. 5 and 6, respectively, was also wearing an American and Haitian flag to honor his roots.

Ashton Jeanty wore crocs to the NFL Draft on Thursday(AP)
Ashton Jeanty wore crocs to the NFL Draft on Thursday(AP)

Jeanty finished second to Travis Hunter in the Heisman Trophy race. Explaining his diamond-studded crocs as a legitimate fashion choice, he told ESPN's Laura Rutledge: “Just want to show you can be comfortable and still look fly, as well.”

Read More: NFL Draft 2025: Top 10 HBCU players — From Robert McDaniel to Elijah Williams

Reacting to Jeanty's crocs, one social media user wrote: “That's awful. I hope he falls to the Steelers.”

“That just dropped him to the 6th round,” a second one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Eh, kinda weird,' another branded the choice, while a fourth added: 'nah I'm out on him,” a third person tweeted.

Read More: Who is Travis Hunter? Everything to know about Colorado Buffaloes star ahead of 2025 NFL draft

The Boise State running back had a historic 2024-25 college football season, rushing for 2,601 yards on 374 carries (7.0 yards per carry) and scoring 29 touchdowns, leading the FBS in rushing yards and yards per game (185.8). He added 23 receptions for 126 yards and one touchdown. Jeanty’s standout games included 267 yards and six touchdowns against Georgia Southern. He finished second in Heisman Trophy voting, won the Maxwell and Doak Walker Awards, and was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.

A unanimous All-American, he broke Boise State’s career rushing record (4,768 yards). Jeanty, a 5’9”, 215-pound junior, declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, projecting as a first-round pick. He declined the NFL Combine, opting for Boise State’s pro day. His season fell 27 yards short of Barry Sanders’ single-season record.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
