Astro Cha Eunwoo’s Indian lookalike? Fans say Balika Vadhu actor is the ‘South Asian Eunwoo’

The Internet has discovered what they believe to be Cha Eunwoo’s Indian lookalike. Fans often find K-pop idols' doppelgängers from around the world, and this time, the search led to South Asia. An old photograph of Shashank Vyas, known for his roles in Indian television dramas, has been circulating online, exciting fans with its uncanny resemblance to the K-pop idol. Shashank Vyas's old clean-shaven look sparks comparisons to K-pop idol Cha Eunwoo

While Vyas’s current appearance doesn’t closely resemble Eunwoo, an older, clean-shaven photo of him strikingly resembles the K-pop idol. Now, fans can't unsee the resemblance—can you?

Astro Cha Eunwoo has an Indian lookalike?

South Asian Cha Eunwoo in the back,” Koreaboo discovered a post with this title, featuring a man sitting in a cinema hall, munching on popcorn in a crowded room. His hands partially cover his face, revealing only his eyebrows, nose, and a similar eye shape to Eunwoo's. After netizens saw the post, many commented on the resemblance between the two stars and shared collages comparing the two actors.

“I can never look at this the same way ever since someone pointed out south asian cha eunwoo,” a person commented. “No but someone said the man in the back is South Asian Cha Eunwoo,” another wrote. “She has a point,” a third chimed in.

However, not everyone was sold on the resemblance. Some commenters took to the thread, pointing out that the comparison was more of a stretch than a match. They posted recent pictures of Vyas and quipped, “No way he’s a doppelgänger—this comparison is off the charts!”

Shashank Vyas in Balika Vadhu(Colors TV)

Who is Shashank Vyas?

Shashank Vyas is a well-known Indian actor who rose to fame with his portrayal of Jagdish Singh aka ‘Jagiya’ in the popular Colors television series Balika Vadhu. Vyas later appeared in the Star Plus series Jana Na Dil Se Door, where he played the character of Captain Ravish Vashisht opposite Shivani Surve. He has since played key roles in various TV soaps and even appeared in several music videos.

Vyas, famous for his tough-guy vibe and thick beard, once sported a clean-shaven look that highlighted his striking features. His earlier appearance added to his on-screen charisma, making him a standout in Indian television. Vyas's talent and popularity were acknowledged in 2017 when he was named one of the "Top Sexiest Asian Men" by Eastern Eye magazine.