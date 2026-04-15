Atlanta rapper's manager asks car dealership for $60,000 SUV for shoot; phone call viral

A typical day at a car dealership in Atlanta turned into a viral TikTok moment thanks to an employee of Ed Voyles Kia in Smyrna, Georgia. The individual taped a phone call where he claimed that a representative of a popular Atlanta rapper requested to borrow a brand-new 2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro for an upcoming music video shoot. An Atlanta rapper's representative allegedly called a car dealership for a Kia needed for a music video. Image for representational purposes. (Pexel)

The video posted on the official TikTok page of the dealership @edvoyleskia gained over 16,300 views and sparked an influx of replies on the internet with some viewers debating over whether the call was real or a fake promotion.

The caller's ask The worker taped the alleged phone call when the caller told them that her customer, the Atlanta rapper, was interested in the new 2027 Telluride X-Pro in green. The vehicle costs about $60000 and the rapper claimed she needed it to shoot a music video.

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As per Primetimer, the manager said that the rapper was seeking the X-Pro model in green, in particular while trying to achieve a certain look on the project. According to the report, other dealerships had previously made similar short-term loaner deals that would allow promotional appearances, and bring people to those stores. The TikTok caption of the dealership said that the request had surprised their team since it was not a car-buying scenario.

The response of the employee The Ed Voyles worker informed the caller that the dealership did not have a policy of loaning out vehicles in that fashion. The Telluride is reportedly in demand currently. The rapper was advised instead to buy or lease the car outright.

Motor1, which reviewed the clip, reported that the employee said that the dealership would be willing to discuss an arrangement considering the potential of a promotion. However, the staff member reportedly made it clear that loaning out vehicles was not something they often did with civilians, and in any case he would have to ask whether that was possible.

Other compensatory deals offered by the manager included a meet-and-greet at the deal shop or mailing of packages to both parties as a way of the deal benefiting both.

Questions on rapper's identity Some viewers described the phone call as a fake. There were other questions on the believability of the situation as several commentators expressed confusion as to why a famous rapper would want to feature a Kia SUV in a music video in the first place.

The dealership and the caller have not publicly identified the rapper as the phone call has remained a topic of discussion.