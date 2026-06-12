Austin Metcalf's family faces chilling death threats after Karmelo Anthony verdict: ‘Your Son is Dead Because You…’

Supporters of Karmelo Anthony are allegedly resorting to violence in response to his murder conviction, while relatives of Austin Metcalf, the teenager whom Anthony fatally stabbed, have been subjected to death threats following the verdict, Fox New reported. After Anthony’s murder conviction, a GoFundMe for his legal defense was removed. The Metcalf family faces threats following their son's death. (Frisco Police Department, Meghan Prall Metcalf/Facebook )

They both were 17 years old when Anthony killed Metcalf during a high school track meet in April 2025.

On Tuesday, Anthony was found guilty of murder and received a sentence of 35 years in prison. He has subsequently submitted a notice of appeal to contest the conviction.

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Social media floods with death threats against Austin Metcalf's family There have been reports suggesting that supporters of Anthony have made threats of violence. A recent video shared on X, seemingly by a user from Jacksonville, Florida, shows a person on a bicycle appearing to assault another man. The footage was captured from the perspective of the cyclist.

The purported assailant confronted the victim, inquiring whether he was part of the jury selection for the Anthony trial, as per Fox News.

In the video, a woman's voice is audible, mentioning that the man who was reportedly punched is a veteran.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital concerning the purported incident, the Jacksonville Police Department remarked, “We are aware of this video circulating on social media and are actively looking into the video’s origin and parties involved.”