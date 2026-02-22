Austin Tucker Martin: 5 key things to know about Mar-a-Lago break-in suspect - family to motive

Austin Tucker Martin was identified as the armed man who broke into President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach in the early hours of Sunday. The Secret Service said the 21-year-old was shot and killed at the scene. Austin Tucker Martin was identified as the Mar-a-Lago break-in suspect (AFP)

Trump has faced several threats over the last two years, including two assassination attempts during his 2024 presidential campaign. The 79-year-old and his wife, Melania, often spend weekends in Palm Beach. But they were at the White House on Saturday night, when the Mar-a-Lago breach occurred. The White House is yet to issue a statement.

Read More: Austin Tucker Martin: Mar-a-Lago armed suspect's alleged photos, family's missing person social media posts surface

5 key things to know about Austin Tucker Martin Drove into secure perimeter Austin Tucker Martin was armed and drove into the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago at around 1:30 AM local time on Sunday. He was fatally shot by a Secret Service agent. His family was being notified.

Austin Tucker Martin was armed The Secret Service revealed that Austin Tucker Martin had a gas can and a shotgun. Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi even displayed a photo of his weapon at a press conference on Sunday morning.

Missing from North Carolina The 21-year-old had been reported missing by his family a few days ago, and investigators believe he headed south and picked up the shotgun along the way. Guglielmi said a box for the weapon was discovered in the man's vehicle after the incident.

Message from family Conservative commentator Laura Loomer reported that Martin's family had posted about him being missing on social media. Loomer stated that a Chrissie Fields, believed to be the suspect's aunt, wrote in one post, "My nephew Austin Tucker Martin is missing. He left home at 1:00 pm yesterday and hasn’t had contact with anyone since 7:51 yesterday. This is not like him at all. Vass/Southern Pines area. The local police are involved and they have also reached out to the FBI. Please reach out if you have seen him."

A missing person flyer shared online stated, "Tucker Austin Martin was last heard from on Feb 21st at 7:51pm! Drives a 2013 Silver Volkswagen Tigeaun Approx 6 foot tall and lives in the Carthage NC area."

Austin Tucker Martin's motive In a press conference, officials said: “He was ordered to drop those two pieces of equipment that he had with them. At which time he put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position." The two agents and the deputy “fired their weapons to neutralize the threat.”

Investigators said they are currently working to compile a psychological profile, and a motive is still under investigation. Asked whether the individual was known to law enforcement, officials said, “not right now.”