Austin Tucker Martin: Mar-a-Lago armed suspect's alleged photos, family's missing person social media posts surface
Laura Loomer shared photos she identified as Austin Tucker Martin, along with screenshots of Facebook posts in which family members reported him missing.
Austin Tucker Martin, 21, has been identified as the armed suspect who attempted to breach the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, according to an Associated Press report citing a person familiar with the matter.
Martin was shot and killed by agents with the United States Secret Service and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said Martin was from North Carolina and was carrying a gas can and a shotgun at the time of the encounter.
"The individual was observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can," a statement issued by the US Secret Service said. "US Secret Service agents and a PBSO deputy confronted the individual and shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter."
Investigators believe he traveled south in the days prior to the incident and obtained the shotgun along the way. He had been reported missing by his family several days earlier.
Conservative commentator Laura Loomer shared photos she identified as Martin, along with screenshots of Facebook posts in which family members reported him missing.
According to Loomer, a woman identified as Chrissie Fields, believed to be Martin’s aunt, wrote in one post, "My nephew Austin Tucker Martin is missing. He left home at 1:00 pm yesterday and hasn’t had contact with anyone since 7:51 yesterday. This is not like him at all. Vass/Southern Pines area. The local police are involved and they have also reached out to the FBI. Please reach out if you have seen him."
A missing person flyer shared online stated, "Tucker Austin Martin was last heard from on Feb 21st at 7:51pm! Drives a 2013 Silver Volkswagen Tigeaun Approx 6 foot tall and lives in the Carthage NC area."
The same photos and posts have circulated widely on X. HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the images or confirmed that the individual in the missing person posts is the same person identified in the Mar-a-Lago incident.
